Kolkata Knight Riders were 89/5 when Andre Russell fell for a first-ball duck in the Indian Premier League match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday in Kolkata.
Enter Shardul Thakur to join Rinku Singh.
In what will go down as one of the partnerships of the season without a doubt, Thakur blazed his way to a stunning 29-ball 68 while Singh joined in later on with a solid 33-ball 46. The 103-run partnership for the sixth wicket took KKR to 204/7 in 20 overs.
David Willey first and Karn Sharma later pegged KKR back with wickets off consecutive deliveries. But Thakur, who was traded in the off-season to KKR from Delhi Capitals, joined Singh to stitch together a fiery partnership that entertained Eden Gardens crowd on IPL’s return to the iconic venue.
Here are some reactions to KKR’s batting recovery:
Earlier, RCB opted to bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on Thursday. While RCB replaced injured pacer Reece Topley with David Willey, KKR brought in Venkatesh Iyer into the first XI.