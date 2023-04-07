England won the inaugural Women’s Finalissima – a one-off match between the teams that won the Women’s European Championships and Copa America Femenina – beating Brazil on penalties.

Staying with football, Paris Saint-Germain’s woes continued. Just a few days a club-source revealed that Lionel Messi was likely to leave the club, their talismanic forward Kylian Mbappe has decided to fight the club for violating his individual image rights.

In Bangladesh, Ireland’s Lorcan Tucker became only the second player from his country to hit a Test century, taking charge of a fight-back against the hosts in the one-off match.

Here’s a look at the key stories from international sporting events through the day for 7 April, 2023:

England win Women’s Finalissima



England beat Brazil 4-2 in a dramatic penalty shootout to win the first-ever Women’s Finalissima at Wembley on Thursday, with Euro 2022 hero Chloe Kelly scoring the decisive spot-kick after a 1-1 draw.

Sarina Wiegman’s European champions were on course for a narrow win after taking the lead in a first half they dominated through a well-worked team goal finished off by Ella Toone.

But Copa America Femenina winners Brazil were transformed after the break and threatened to spoil the party when Andressa Alves fired home from close range in the 93rd minute.

With no extra time, the game went straight to penalties.

Georgia Stanway, Rachel Daly and Alex Greenwood scored from the spot to put England 3-1 ahead.

Kerolin kept the contest alive but Kelly – who scored the winning goal in the European Championship final at Wembley last year – slotted home coolly to seal the win.

Wiegman said her team, preparing for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, which starts in July, had not had much chance to practise penalties.

“We practised yesterday and before the Euros we practised a lot,” she said. “We just repeated it yesterday in case. We knew what to do and we did good.”

The Dutch coach – yet to taste defeat as England boss – said she felt “privileged” to reach 30 games unbeaten.

“I’m very happy working here,” she said. “Such an incredible group. The team is so committed, they want to learn every day.”

England secured their place in the showpiece match by beating Germany 2-1 in the Euro 2022 final last year while Brazil beat Colombia 1-0 to win their eighth Copa America Femenina title.

The crowd of more than 83,000 and the players took part in a minute’s applause to remember Brazil great Pele, who died in December, before kick-off.

Mbappe miffed at PSG



Kylian Mbappe on Thursday complained about Paris Saint-Germain’s use of a video of him for their season-ticket advertising campaign, before the club removed the footage.

PSG’s star striker said he would fight for “individual image rights” after an interview with him was used by the club in a video to promote ticket sales for next season.

“At no time was I informed of the content of the interview,” Mbappe said on Instagram.

“It looked like a basic interview during a club marketing day. I don’t agree with this published video.

“This is why I am fighting for individual image rights. PSG is a big club and a big family, but it is certainly not Kylian Saint-Germain.”

French champions PSG later took the video down from their website and YouTube channel, although it can still be viewed on other YouTube channels.

France captain Mbappe was the only player to speak in the promotional film.

Lionel Messi, who a source told AFP earlier this week is set to leave PSG at the end of this season, was not featured.

Neymar, who is recovering from an ankle injury, did not feature either.

PSG did not comment on Mbappe’s remarks when contacted.

Mbappe has called for individual image rights for players while on international duty with France.

Lorcan Tucker hits ton against Bangladesh



Debutant Lorcan Tucker on Thursday became only the second Irishman to hit a Test century, leading a tenacious fightback against Bangladesh in Dhaka.

The wicketkeeper-batter made 108 off 162 balls before falling to the bowling of Ebadot Hossain, with Shoriful Islam taking the catch at extra cover.

The 26-year-old Tucker hit 14 fours and a six during his time at the crease.

He was brilliantly assisted by Herry Tector and Andy McBrine in partnerships of 72 and 111 respectively after the tourists resumed on a precarious 27-4 in their second innings in the one-off Test.

Tector’s 56 made him the first Irish cricketer to hit fifties in both innings of a Test match.

Tucker brought up his century with a cover drive for four off left-arm spinner Taijul Islam, raising his bat after hugging McBrine.

Kevin O’Brien is the only other Irishman to hit a Test century.

He scored 118 against Pakistan during Ireland’s 2018 maiden Test in Dublin.

With text inputs from AFP

Updated through the day