India’s Priyanshu Rajawat on Friday powered into the men’s singles semi-finals of the Orleans Masters Super 300.

Rajawat beat Chinese-Taipei’s Yu Jen Chi 21-18, 21-18 in a 44-minute quarter-final to set up a semi-final clash against Ireland’s Nhat Nguyen, who received a walkover in his quarter-final match against Israel’s Misha Zilberman.

Yu Jen started strongly with Rajawat taking time to find his range with his shots and he duly took the lead at the mid-game break. The Indian carried the momentum and raced ahead as Yu Jen struggled. There was a late fightback from the Chinese-Taipei shuttler but Rajawat closed out the game.

Yu Jen once again started strongly and it raced to a 10-8 lead. However, Rajawat fought back brilliantly and went on a five-point momentum building run. It was all Rajawat from there as he brought up five match points. Yu Jen tried to muster a comeback but Rajawat held his nerves to book his spot in the semi-final.

Later on Friday, seventh seeds MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila will take on Indonesia’s Leo Rolly Carnando and Daniel Marthin in the men’s doubles quarter-finals.