IPL 2023 Watch, IPL 2023: Vijay Shankar hits a hat-trick of sixes on his way to a 24-ball 63 in GT vs KKR The Tamil Nadu cricketer was in sensational touch as he powered GT past 200. Scroll Staff 32 minutes ago Vijay Shankar in action | Sportzpics / IPL A hat-trick of MAXIMUMS, ft. @vijayshankar260 🔥 🔥Relive those SIXES 🔽 #TATAIPL | #GTvKKR | @gujarat_titans pic.twitter.com/nnRwMh3LtJ— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 9, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Vijay Shankar IPL GT KKR GT vs KKR