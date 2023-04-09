First you thought, Vijay Shankar has played one of the innings of the Indian Premier League season, as he finished Gujarat Titans innings including a hat-trick of sixes in the final over. Then you thought, Rashid Khan has bowled one of the overs of the IPL season, with a hat-trick in his final over, the 17th of the run-chase that pegged Kolkata Knight Riders back. And then came Rinku Singh with 6, 6, 6, 6, 6 in the last five balls of the match to produce one of the most iconic moments in the history of IPL.
