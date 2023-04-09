First you thought, Vijay Shankar has played one of the innings of the Indian Premier League season, as he finished Gujarat Titans innings including a hat-trick of sixes in the final over. Then you thought, Rashid Khan has bowled one of the overs of the IPL season, with a hat-trick in his final over, the 17th of the run-chase that pegged Kolkata Knight Riders back. And then came Rinku Singh with 6, 6, 6, 6, 6 in the last five balls of the match to produce one of the most iconic moments in the history of IPL.

Here are some reactions to the crazy win for KKR against GT as Rinku Singh produced a knock for the matches:

6 to win the match - Dhoni

6, 6 to win the match - Tewatia

6, 6, 6 , 6, 6 to win the match - ONLY RINKU SINGH! — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 9, 2023

Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/G8bESXjTyh #TATAIPL | #GTvKKR | @rinkusingh235 pic.twitter.com/Kdq660FdER — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 9, 2023

Unbelievable performance by @rinkusingh235! 5 sixes in the final over to seal the victory. 🔥🏏 What an absolute beast! Congratulations 🎉 #IPL2023 #GTvsKKR — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) April 9, 2023

With 6 balls remaining, they needed 29 runs. The most runs scored in the final over of a successful chase was 26. Rinku Singh defied all odds. — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) April 9, 2023

SUPER STAR RINKU SINGH ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ @KKRiders 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 9, 2023

Unbelievable hitting from Rinku Singh. 6 6 6 6 6 4 6 from his last seven balls. #IPL has witnessed one of the most dramatic finishes ever. @KKRiders — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) April 9, 2023

Just let that sink it, Rinku Singh smashed five sixes in a row to send people into absolute ecstasy! The IPL witnessed one of the most remarkable endings in its extensive history.#GTvKKR — Prajakta (@18prajakta) April 9, 2023

Rinku, you beauty, Singh., REMEMBER THE NAME! every time you think you’ve seen it all.. the IPL produces a totally crazy magical moment. #KKRvGT — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) April 9, 2023

One of the craziest finishes of all time in the IPL. IPL is lucky it came from the bat of King Rinku Singh. pic.twitter.com/DEMtvxjUME — Manya (@CSKian716) April 9, 2023

Rinku Singh ✅✅💕 — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) April 9, 2023

Rinku Singh and his lack of emotions while pulling off the heist was more than made up in the hug KKR head coach Chandrakant Pandit gave him. Beauts! What a game. #IPL2023 #GTvKKR — S. Sudarshanan (@Sudarshanan7) April 9, 2023

One of the best innings in the history of the IPL and look at the sea of emotions in the #KKR camp. Five sixes in a row from none other than ice-cold Rinku Singh. #GTvsKKR #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/UUH4vLM2Mf — Ridhima Pathak (@PathakRidhima) April 9, 2023

The most dramatic finish in the history of IPL. 29 chased down of the last over. Great skills shown by Rinku Singh. #KKRvsGT — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) April 9, 2023

All hail Lord Rinku Singh. 5 sixes in 5 balls in the last over of a run chase. One of the best last over hitting in a chase that you would ever see. #KKRvGT — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 9, 2023

RINKU 👏 👏 👏 — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) April 9, 2023

A Historic Day for cricket! Great to have shared this moment with you, @gujarat_titans! 🙌 — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 9, 2023

All that emotion on Chandrakant Pandit’s face as he hugged Rinku Singh repeatedly perfectly complemented Rinku Singh’s lack of emotion while he was pulling off one of the IPL’s greatest ever heists. Incredible finish #IPL2023 — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) April 9, 2023

Ice running through those veins! Zero emotions. What a finish, what a player, Rinku Singh. Aligarh represennnnnnt 🫡 — Samreen (@SamreenRazz) April 9, 2023