On a Monday evening, the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru produced a batting exhibition. In a match that saw over 425 runs being scored, Lucknow Super Giants prevailed over Royal Challengers Bangalore by just one wicket and zero balls to spare in a high-octane thriller.

Chasing a mammoth 213, Nicholas Pooran played a freakish innings, scoring 62 off 19 to put Lucknow Super Giants in the driver’s seat after they were reduced to 23/3 in 3.6 overs. In what can best be described as a carnage, the West Indies batter scored seven sixes and four fours and registered the fastest fifty of the season, putting RCB into a conundrum.

Although it was a poor batting show from the rest of the batting line-up, Marcus Stoinis had given LSG a platform with a fine innings at a crucial stage. However, in the see-saw battle, RCB found reprieve briefly after Karn Sharma dismissed him for 65 off 30. With little help from captain KL Rahul who scored a labouring 18 off 20, Pooran then pulled off the near miracle before Mohammed Siraj dismissed him in the 17th over.

Even then, the drama was not over even in the last two overs. Wayne Parnell conceded two wides and Ayush Badoni nearly hit him for a six but was instead out hit-wicket in the penultimate over. With five needed off the last over, Harshal Patel dismissed Mark Wood (2) and Jaydev Unadkat (9).

The scores were level after 19.5 overs and Patel first attempted to run-out Ravi Bishnoi at the non-striker’s end but failed to hit the stumps. With just one run needed in the final delivery, Patel bowled it well but this time and the ball just missed the stumps. Dinesh Karthik fumbled behind and with one bye, LSG sealed the deal.

Earlier in the match, Royal Challengers Bangalore scored an impressive 212/2 thanks to half-centuries from the top-three of Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell. Du Plessis scored an unbeaten 79 off 46 balls, but Kohli first stole the show with 61 off 44 balls as the pair split the scoring with 96 runs for the first wicket after being asked to bat first.

Kohli destroyed Avesh Khan and Mark Wood to pick up the pace. Batting at 42 off 25, it was the most Kohli had scored inside powerplay in an IPL game. As a result, RCB raced to 56/0 in the first six overs. Faf du Plessis, on the other hand, played second fiddle and took his time as Kohli went tongs and hammers during this period.

It was only after Kohli’s dismissal by Amit Mishra in the 12th over that du Plessis took charge. In the 15th over, Du Plessis began by hitting three massive shots over the fence off Ravi Bishnoi as RCB reached 137 for one. With a four and a six against Mishra, Glenn Maxwell (59 off 29 balls), also instantly signalled his arrival at the crease.

Du Plessis’ bat rained sixes and fours later on as he scored 23 runs off of Jaydev Unadkat’s 18th over.

Avesh was punished by Maxwell for back-to-back maximums as he quickly reached fifty off just 24 balls by matching him stroke for stroke. Such was the assault the pair launched that they reached their 100-run partnership in just 44 deliveries.

But at the end of the day, it was Pooran’s show that ensured LSG pulled off the heist.