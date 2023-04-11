In a match that ebbed and flowed either side, but also often reminded viewers why these two teams are at the bottom of the table this season, Mumbai Indians managed to eke past fellow strugglers Delhi Capitals by the barest of margins on Tuesday in Delhi.

The defeat meant Delhi Capitals have lost all four of their matches so far this season.

It was another last-ball finish in the IPL 2023 as MI sneaked home by six wickets with a big dive by Tim David to complete two runs. It was a stunning last over by Anrich Nortje, one of high skill and pace, as he nearly defended five runs. But Delhi’s sloppy fielding didn’t help as MI won off the last ball to get on board for the season.

Earlier, Axar Patel’s brilliance took DC to 172 all out in their 20 overs after they were asked to bat first. But Rohit Sharma’s 45-ball 65 marked the end of a long wait for an IPL fifty for the MI captain and also ended the wait for a win for his side this season. It was an innings of high quality on a pitch that wasn’t easy to bat on.

A Rohit Sharma special, that! 👏🏽pic.twitter.com/QwEKzfYVCG — The Field (@thefield_in) April 11, 2023

More to follow