Another feather was added to the cap of Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Wednesday in Chennai. The legendary former Indian captain led the Chennai Super Kings out for a record 200th time in IPL.

Dhoni has been the face of the franchise ever since he was picked up in the first auction before the inaugural season in 2008.

Dhoni has also led Rising Pune Supergiants briefly where he also played under the leadership of Steve Smith.

“It feels good to have survived so long,” Dhoni said at the toss after opting to bowl first against Rajasthan Royals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. He was felicitated before the match.

MS Dhoni in the IPL YEAR Matches Runs Batting SR Catches Stumpings Career 238* 5004 135.54 138 39 2023 4*

26 260.00 3 0 2022 14 232 123.40 9 0 2021 16 114 106.54 13 0 2020 14 200 116.27 15 1 2019 15 416 134.62 11 5 2018 16 455 150.66 11 3 2017 16 290 116.00 10 3 2016 14 284 135.23 8 4 2015 17 372 121.96 8 3 2014 16 371 148.40 3 1 2013 18 461 162.89 15 2 2012 19 358 128.77 12 2 2011 16 392 158.70 5 5 2010 13 287 136.66 5 6 2009 14 332 127.20 4 4 2008 16 414 133.54 6 0 via iplt20.com

He has been the leader for the majority of the franchise’s time in the league too with only Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja being the other captains for the side. Jadeja was handed over the leadership duties in 2022 before the captaincy went back to Dhoni mid-way.

Matches as CSK captain Player Span Mat Won Lost Tied NR % Dhoni 2008-2023 200* 120 78 0 1 60.60 Jadeja 2022-2022 8 2 6 0 0 25.00 Raina 2010-2019 5 1 3 1 0 30.00 via ESPNCricinfo

Dhoni is so far ahead of the rest of the pack when it comes to leading the sides in the IPL, with five-time winner with Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma the next at 146 matches.

100+ plus matches as captain in IPL Player Teams Mat Dhoni (Chennai Super Kings, Rising Pune Supergiants) 213 Sharma (Mumbai Indians) 146 Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore) 140 Gambhir (Delhi Daredevils, Kolkata Knight Riders) 129 via ESPNCricinfo

Dhoni, of course, has the record for most matches in the IPL too.

Most matches in the IPL Player Mat Dhoni (Chennai Super Kings, Rising Pune Supergiant, Rising Pune Supergiants) 238* Karthik (Delhi Daredevils, Gujarat Lions, Kings XI Punjab, Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore) 232 Sharma (Deccan Chargers, Mumbai Indians) 230 Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore) 226 Jadeja (Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Lions, Kochi Tuskers Kerala, Rajasthan Royals) 214* via ESPNCricinfo