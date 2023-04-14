Manu Bhaker, fresh from a World Cup bronze won at the MP State Shooting Academy Range in Bhopal took to the same venue to win the National Rifle/Pistol Selection Trials 3 & 4.

Along with Bhaker, the likes of Arjun Babuta and Ashi Chouksey also topped their respective trials.

This selection competition will be important in picking the Indian team that will compete at the the World Championships and Asian Games later this year. The Juniors will also be vying for places in the Junior World Cup and Junior World Championships squads.

Bhaker outgunned local favourite Chinki Yadav 31-29 in the medal match to clinch the women’s 25m pistol title. Rhythm Sangwan won bronze through a shoot-off with Neha. Rhythm had topped the qualifying stage with a 583 ahead of Bhaker (580), with Chinki qualifying sixth with a 577.

In the men’s 10m air rifle T3, Punjab’s Arjun Babuta overcame the Railways’ Akhil Sheoran 16-6 in the gold medal match. The two had entered the gold shoot-out finishing 1-2 in the ranking round. Arjun was in scintillating form topping the qualifying round with a 634.5. The national record stands with Rudrankksh Patil at 633.2, however scores at trials are not considered for records.

In the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions, hosts Madhya Pradesh won gold when Chouksey defeated Odisha’s Shriyanka Sadangi 16-10. It was a pillar to post effort from the local girl as she topped qualifying with a 589 and then the ranking round as well with a score of 407.3.

Among the juniors who won on the day were Dhanush Srikanth (10m air rifle men) and Nikita Kundu (50m rifle 3 positions women).

Shotgun trials



India international Gurjoat Singh Khangura shot a perfect 75 on day one of the Shotgun National Selection Trials, the Skeet competitions of which got underway here at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range in the national capital on Thursday. While Punjab’s Gurjoat led the men’s field of 26, state-mate Ganemat Sekhon led the 20-strong women’s Skeet field with a score of 72 over three 25-shot rounds. Both the fields come back on Friday for two more rounds of qualifying before the finalists are identified.

Gurjoat was being trailed by Rajasthan’s Anant Jeet Singh Naruka, who missed two targets in round two to finish the day with 73. Joint finals world record holder Angad Vir Singh Bajwa was lying third with 72 after missing one target each in each of the three rounds.

In the women’s competition, India No 1 Ganemat began with a perfect 25 but then missed two birds in round two and one in round three. Raiza Dhillon and Parinaaz Dhaliwal were behind her with scores of 71 each.

Among the juniors, Raiza was leading the women with her 71 while Harmehar Lally was leading the junior men’s competition with an identical score.