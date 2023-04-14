Indian hockey Watch: Karthi’s rocket to Germany scoring on the counter, top goals from men’s Pro League Rourkela A look at the top goals scored by India, Germany and Australia in the FIH Pro League mini-tournament held in Rourkela. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Selvam Karthi scored against Germany and Australia in the FIH Pro League | Hockey India Play Hockey, FIH Pro League: Recap of India’s Rourkela mini-tournament with Germany and Australia We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. FIH Pro League Hockey India Selvam Karthi Sukhjeet Singh Vivek Sagar Prasad Indian Men’s Hockey Team Indian Hockey