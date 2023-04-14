Rishabh Pant caught up with his Delhi Capitals teammates on the sidelines of the team’s training session at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru ahead of their IPL 2023 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Pant is currently undergoing rehabilitation and recovery at the National Cricket Academy.

When asked about his recovery, Pant said, “I am recovering very well and I’m getting better with each passing day. I came to visit the National Cricket Academy and the Delhi Capitals happened to be there. So I met the team.”

The Delhi Capitals will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bengaluru on Saturday.

𝙈𝙮 𝙝𝙚𝙖𝙧𝙩 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙨𝙤𝙪𝙡 𝙞𝙨 𝙖𝙡𝙬𝙖𝙮𝙨 𝙬𝙞𝙩𝙝 𝘿𝙚𝙡𝙝𝙞 ❤#RP17 is our reason to smile this Friday evening 🤗#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2023 @RishabhPant17 pic.twitter.com/0RflJVgqFv — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 14, 2023