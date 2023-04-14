Harry Brook’s scored the first century of the Indian Premier League season as Sunrisers Hyderabad registered their second straight win, defeating Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday.

Brook’s 55-ball 100* powered SRH to 228/4, with useful contributions from captain Aiden Markram and Abhishek Sharma. Rinku Singh and Nitish Rana gave KKR some hope in the run-chase but SRH had enough on the board to win by 23 runs.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was particularly impressive for SRH, with figures of 1/29 in a high-scoring match while leg-spinner Mayank Markande also shone with 2/27. Marco Jansen had pegged KKR back with two wickets in one early on, but KKR’s middle order once again rallied. But this time there was no miracle recovery for the Kolkata franchise.

#IPL2023



SRH batters to have scored a century in the IPL:



David Warner x 2

Jonny Bairstow

Harry Brook https://t.co/rtyybM17Im — The Field (@thefield_in) April 14, 2023

As a result of the win SRH moved to seventh on the table, winning two on the trot after losing two on the trot to start the season. KKR remained fourth.

More to follow