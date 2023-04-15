IPL 2023 Watch, IPL 2023: Shahrukh Khan takes two superb catches at the boundary rope in LSG vs PBKS The Punjab Kings player was in fine catching form in Lucknow as he picked up three against his name, two of them great efforts. Scroll Staff An hour ago Shahrukh Khan | Sportzpics / IPL Two wickets in the final over for @CurranSM 👌👌The @PunjabKingsIPL skipper had an impressive day with the ball 🙌#TATAIPL | #LSGvPBKS pic.twitter.com/ert0qdNx7D— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 15, 2023 Safe hands ft. Shahrukh Khan 👏👏@PunjabKingsIPL gain momentum as #LSG lose both Krunal Pandya & Nicholas Pooran!@KagisoRabada25 with the crucial breakthroughs 👏Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/OHcd6Vf5zU #TATAIPL | #LSGvPBKS pic.twitter.com/LUbO5VUc75— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 15, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Shahrukh Khan IPL IPL 2023 LSG PBKS LSG vs PBKS