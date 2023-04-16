Arjun Tendulkar made his Indian Premier League debut as Mumbai Indians opted to bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

Sachin and Arjun Tendulkar now become the first father-son duo to play in the Indian Premier League. Sachin Tendulkar played for MI from 2008 to 2013.

Arjun, who played first-class cricket for Goa last season, has played T20 cricket for Mumbai in the past. He is a left-arm seamer who can be handy with the bat too, scoring a century on first-class debut for Goa.

#IPL2023



❌ No Rohit Sharma at the toss, Suryakumar Yadav leading MI. He opts to bowl.



👀 Rohit Sharma named in the list of subs, could be an impact player?



🪙 Harmanpreet Kaur present at the toss, MI playing in the WPL kit today.https://t.co/TTn7lyYsth pic.twitter.com/UMi6qLSBWk — The Field (@thefield_in) April 16, 2023

Arjun opened the bowling for MI, bowling a couple of overs in the powerplay.

Sachin Tendulkar's first over in IPL: went for 5 runs for MI against KKR in April 2009



Arjun Tendulkar's first over in IPL: went for 5 runs for MI against KKR in April 2023 — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) April 16, 2023

Also making his debut was Duan Jansen, the twin brother of Marco Jansen who has played for MI in the past. Marco plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad this season.

Suryakumar Yadav came out for the toss for MI on Sunday, with Rohit Sharma out due to a stomach bug. The Indian captain though was named as a substitute and could be an Impact Player.

MI’s women’s team captain Harmanpreet Kaur was also present for the toss with Mumbai Indians marking Education and Sports For All Day. The MI men’s team are wearing the MI women’s team kit from the Women’s Premier League.