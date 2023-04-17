The Board of Control for Cricket in India has increased the prize money on offer for domestic tournaments, the body’s general secretary Jay Shah announced on Sunday.

Ranji Trophy winners will earn Rs 5 crore, going up from the current Rs 2 crore cash prize. The Senior Women’s One Day Trophy winners will earn Rs 50 lakh, going up from Rs 6 lakh.

Here’s a breakdown of the increase in prize money:

Revised prize money (Photo tweeted by Jay Shah)

The full-fledged domestic season for 2023-’24 will kickstart with the Duleep Trophy to be played from June 28, 2023 to July 16, 2023. It will be followed by the Prof. Deodhar Trophy – to be played from July 24, 2023 to August 3, 2023. Both these tournaments will be played across six zones – Central, South, North, East, West and North-East.

The Irani Cup which will see Saurashtra taking on the Rest of India side will commence on October 1, 2023.

The three multi-day tournaments will be followed by Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy. Ranji Trophy kicks off from January 5, 2024 and goes on till March 14, 2024. The 38 teams will be split into five groups, where four Elite Groups will have 8 teams each and Plate Group will comprise 6 teams. The teams in Elite Group will play 7 league-stage matches each and two teams from each group will make it to the quarterfinals. The six teams in Plate Group will play five league-stage matches each, with the top four making it to the semifinals.

The women’s domestic cricket season will begin with the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, which will be played from October 19, 2023 to November 9, 2023. It will be followed by the Senior Women’s Inter Zonal Trophy – to be played from November 24, 2023 to December 4, 2023.

The 2024 will begin with the Senior Women’s One-Day Trophy, which will commence on January 4, 2024 and the final of the same will be played on January 26, 2024.

I’m pleased to announce an increase in prize money for all @BCCI Domestic Tournaments. We will continue our efforts to invest in Domestic Cricket – which is the backbone of Indian Cricket. Ranji winners to get ₹5 crores (from 2 cr), Sr Women winners ₹50 lacs (from 6 lacs)🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/Cgpw47z98q — Jay Shah (@JayShah) April 16, 2023