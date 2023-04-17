IPL 2023 Watch, IPL 2023: Ajinkya Rahane pulls off a stunning fielding effort to prevent a six in RCB v CSK A fine effort by the CSK man. Scroll Staff 14 minutes ago Ajinkya Rahane | Sportzpics / IPL Keeps his eyes 👀 on the ball Times his jump to perfection ✅Flicks the ball back before crossing the boundary line 👌Simply outstanding from @ajinkyarahane88 👏 👏Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/QZwZlNk1Tt #TATAIPL | #RCBvCSK Watch 🔽 pic.twitter.com/n2bT0lv0Ed— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 17, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Ajinkya Rahane RCB CSK IPL RCB vs CSK