Keeps his eyes 👀 on the ball

Times his jump to perfection ✅

Flicks the ball back before crossing the boundary line 👌



Simply outstanding from @ajinkyarahane88 👏 👏



Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/QZwZlNk1Tt #TATAIPL | #RCBvCSK



Watch 🔽 pic.twitter.com/n2bT0lv0Ed