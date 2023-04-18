IPL 2023 Watch, IPL 2023: Markram’s two sharp catches in an over to dismiss Kishan, Suryakumar in SRH vs MI Pulling off two incredible catches off Marco Jansen’s bowling, Aiden Markram ensured Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav were dismissed in the same over. Scroll Staff 41 minutes ago Aiden Markram captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad takes a catch to dismiss Surya Kumar Yadav of Mumbai Indians during match 25 of the Tata Indian Premier League between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Mumbai Indians held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad | Vipin Pawar / SPORTZPICS for IPL Did You Watch - Two stupendous catches by the #SRH Skipper @AidzMarkram ends Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav's stay out there in the middle.#SRHvMI pic.twitter.com/a1sGNjV6r1— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 18, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Aiden Markram Ishan Kishan IPL 2023 Suryakumar Yadav Indian Premier League IPL Mumbai Indians Sunrisers Hyderabad