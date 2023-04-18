Cameron Green’s first half-century in the Indian Premier League came in a timely fashion as Mumbai Indians registered a 14-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Mumbai Indians have won three in a row now after losing the first two of the season.

Asked to bat first, MI recorded a competitive 192 for five after Green struck an unbeaten 64 off 40 deliveries, including six fours and two sixes. MI were off to a great start, getting 40 runs 4 overs before Rohit Sharma was dismissed by T Natarajan (1/50). However, Ishan Kishan (38) stayed on and built on the head start along with Green.

MI lost wickets in quick succession in Marco Jansen’s (2/43) over as Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav were dismissed with some stunning fielding from Aiden Markram on both occassion.

Green then combined with Tilak Verma, who looked mighty impressive in his 17-ball 37, but was dismissed by Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/31) in the seventeenth over. Tim David (15) then combined with Green to propel their team to a 190+ score.

In contrast, SRH were off to a rather tough start as they lost previous match’s centurion Harry Brook (9) in the second over and Rahul Tripathi (7) in the fourth. Skipper Aiden Markram seemed to be aiding a recovery with Mayank Agarwal but it was the former was dismissed for 22 by Cameron Green.

Piyush Chawla finished with figures of 2/43, dismissing Abhishek Sharma for 1. Although Heinrich Klaasen seemed like he was on to something as he took Chawla on for 21 runs in an over but the veteran spinner had the last laugh, dismissing him in the last delivery of the over.

SRH’s hope for a successful chase were further dented as the well-set Agarwal was dismissed for 48 in the next over. Marco Jansen (13), Washington Sundar (10) were not able to contribute significantly and Abdul Samad (9), who was subbed in as the impact player, had no real impact. The game was going down the wire but the deal had nearly been sealed with these dismissals.

With 20 needed off the final over, Arjun Tendulkar (1/18) successfully defended it and took his first IPL wicket as Bhuvneshwar Kumar was dismissed and SRH were all out for 178.