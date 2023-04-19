Former world champion and four-time Olympian Manavjit Singh Sandhu, drew on all his experience to win the men’s trap competition in the T3 Shotgun National Selection Trials, which concluded at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting range in the national capital.

India international and national record holder Rajeshwari Kumari also won the women’s trap T3 trials at the same venue to boost her confidence ahead of the International Shooting Sport Federation World Cup Shotgun in Cairo, Egypt, coming up on April 25, 2023.

At Bhopal’s M.P. State Shooting Academy range, where the T3 and T4 Rifle/Pistol trials also concluded on the day, India’s most recent ISSF World Cup gold medal winner Sarabjot Singh of Haryana, clinched the men’s 10m air pistol T4 trial while state-mate Anuradha Devi won the women’s air pistol T4 match.

After missing five targets on day one of qualification, Manavjit needed two strong rounds on day two to give himself a chance. He delivered with rounds of 24 and 25 to finish fourth after a shoot-off to decide rankings. He then made the final with a second-place finish in the second semi-final striking 21 of the 25 birds.

In the final, Manavjit was the first to miss and he missed early, but that by self-admission led to enhanced focus and he finished with 14 straight hits to snuff out the challenge of Lakshjeet Singh Sindhu with three targets to spare. Manav got 29 hits in the first 32-targets in the final to Lakshjeet’s 25. Another Olympian Kynan Chenai was third.

Rajeshwari too had to endure shoot-offs, a couple of them in-fact enroute to her final. First to determine rankings in qualification where she finished seventh and then in the semi-final where she overcame former Commonwealth Games champion Shreyasi Singh. In the final however she was composure and focus personified, hitting 30-targets to second placed Manish Keer’s 27 to seal victory.

In the junior men’a and women’s trap classifications Bakhtyaruddin Malek and Aashima Ahlawat emerged on top with scores of 117 and 114 respectively.

Sarabjot wins again, Anuradha surprised Palak

In Bhopal, Sarabjot Singh continued with his winning form at the venue where he had won his first career ISSF World Cup gold a month back, defeating Punjab’s Arjun Singh Cheema 16-12 in the men’s 10m air pistol T4 trials gold match. Arjun suffered the same result for the second day running unfortunately, after Shiva Narwal had beaten him 17-7 in the T3 trials on Monday.

The field had former world number one Saurabh Chaudhary in it and he finished fifth in qualifying with a score of 582 and eighth overall. Sarabjot was third in qualifying with 583 before topping the ranking round, while Arjun came second in the ranking round but topped qualification with a score of 586.

In a battle of two Haryanvis, Anuradha Devi upstaged Palak 17-11 in the women’s 10m air pistol T4 trials. Earlier Palak had both topped qualifying with a score of 579 as well as the ranking round with a score of 252.5 ahead of Anuradha’s 573 and 250.6.

Both wins in the junior 10m air pistol category also when to Haryana, where Sagar Bhargava and Varsha Singh emerged winners.