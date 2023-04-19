IPL 2023 Watch, IPL 2023: From Arjun Tendulkar to Cam Green – Reactions in MI dressing room after win vs SRH Mumbai Indians registered their third win on the trot as they defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 14 runs on Tuesday. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Arjun Tendulkar of Mumbai Indians celebrates the wicket of Bhuvneshwar Kumar of Sunrisers Hyderabad during match 25 of the Tata Indian Premier League between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Mumbai Indians held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad | Faheem Hussain / SPORTZPICS for IPL Play Play Play We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Arjun Tendulkar Cam Green SRH MI IPL 2023 Mumbai Indians Sunrisers Hyderabad Cricket