Manchester City booked a spot in the Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid after beating Bayern Munich on aggregate. Meanwhile, Inter Milan set-up the other semi-final against fierce local rivals AC Milan to ensure at least one Italian club makes the final.

In tennis, Aryna Sabalenka reached the Stuttgart Open final by beating former French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova in the build-up to this year’s Roland Garros. World No 1 Novak Djokovic though stuttered, but managed to get over the line in his opening match in Banja Luka.

Here’s a look at the key stories from international sporting events through the day for 20 April, 2023:

Manchester City, Inter reach semis



Manchester City will face Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals for the second straight season after Erling Haaland scored in a 1-1 draw which secured a 4-1 aggregate last-eight win over Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan set up a blockbuster derby in the Champions League semi-finals after a 3-3 draw with Benfica saw the Italians through 5-3 on aggregate.

The Norwegian missed a first-half penalty but muscled his way upfield midway through the second half, lashing past Bayern goalkeeper Yann Sommer for his 48th goal in 41 appearances this season.

Bayern scored a late penalty through Joshua Kimmich but were again haunted by their inability to make possession and chances count.

City will play in the semis for the third straight year but face a rematch with manager Pep Guardiola’s old foe Real, who scored two late goals to spectacularly turn the tie their way on the way to eventually winning the title last season.

“The semi-final again... the experience that we have in the competition, the players feel it a lot, they want to do really well,” Guardiola told BT Sport.

In the other match on the night, Simone Inzaghi’s side booked a spot against local rivals AC Milan in the last four thanks to goals from Nicolo Barella, Lautaro Martinez and Joaquin Correa which ensured straight-forward qualification.

Both Milan giants are trying to become the first Serie A side to win Europe’s top club competition since Inter last lifted the trophy in 2010.

“It was a big night for everyone at the club, and we deserved to go through over the course of the two legs,” said Inzaghi.

“The players were incredible over the two matches. Getting to the semi-finals is a dream and now that we’re here we want to go try and go all the way.”

Sabalenka through to Stuttgart quarters



World No 2 Aryna Sabalenka got her clay court season underway with a straight sets victory at the Stuttgart Open on Wednesday over Barbora Krejcikova in the pair’s fourth meeting of 2023.

Australian Open champion Sabalenka saw off her 12th-ranked Czech rival 6-2, 6-3 in just 75 minutes to become the first player into the quarter-finals.

Sabalenka, the runner-up in Stuttgart to Ashleigh Barty in 2021 and Iga Swiatek last year, had lost to Krejcikova in Dubai this season but gained revenge at Indian Wells and Miami.

Wednesday was their first career meeting on clay and Sabalenka was rarely threatened by the 2021 French Open champion.

“It’s really difficult, but at the same time it helps me to learn how to stay focused from the first rounds and fight for every point,” said Sabalenka on facing a fellow Grand Slam champion.

She hit 10 aces and never faced a break point as she cantered to her 21st win of the season, behind only Jessica Pegula and Elena Rybakina, who have each won 22 matches so far this year.

Wimbledon champion Rybakina reached that mark Wednesday with a 7-5, 6-3 win over Germany’s Jule Niemeier.

Djokovic wins Banja Luka opener



Novak Djokovic battled back from a set down to beat French teenager Luca Van Assche 6-7 (4/7), 6-3, 6-2 in his opening match in Banja Luka on Wednesday.

The world No 1 squandered three set points in the opener before Van Assche took the tie-break, but Djokovic broke twice in the second set to force a deciding set.

He dropped serve right away to start the third set but then broke Van Assche twice in a row, with Djokovic grasping control to eventually put away his 18-year-old opponent.

“It wasn’t easy. This probably will rank as the slowest court and slowest conditions I’ve ever played in. I didn’t expect this to be so slow,” said Djokovic.

“I couldn’t put any ball past him. He was on every single ball for a set and a half until I started to get some rhythm going and some tempo.”

He added: “I’m happy with the way I finished the match. Of course I can always play better but a win is a win.”

With text inputs from AFP

