India’s Atanu Das, Tarundeep Rai, Dhiraj Bommadevara reached the final of the men’s recurve team event at the Archery World Cup Stage One in Antalya, Turkey on Thursday.

The Indian men’s recurve team produced a solid run of results to reach the gold medal match where they will take on China on Sunday.

After a shootoff win against Japan in the second round and a 6-2 win against Chinese Taipei in the quarter-finals, the Indian men’s recurve team reached the semi-final where they took on the Netherlands. The Dutch had eliminated top seeds Turkey (who had Olympic champion Mete Gazoz) in the quarter-final.

But after dropping the opening end in the semi-final, the Indians bounced back against the Netherlands to win the tie 6-2 and seal their place on the podium.

Das, who missed the cut for the Indian team last year, made it to the squad after finishing second in the recurve trials held in Sonepat, Haryana in February. He led the charge in the qualification for recurve, earning the fourth seeding overall.

The compound individual eliminations happen later in the day.

The women’s recurve team, however, lost out in the round of 16. Bhajan Kaur, Ankita Bhakat and Simranjeet Kaur defeated Brazil in the second round but couldn’t get past Spain.

