A clutch final over from Mohit Sharma, and indeed a collective bowling effort, saw the Gujarat Titans secure an unlikely win over the Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday in Lucknow.

Chasing 136 to win, LSG could only score 128/7 in their 20 overs to lose by seven runs. It was a match that seemed destined to go Lucknow’s way but they remarkably collapsed towards the end.

Having won the toss on a tough batting pitch, defending champions GT posted 135 thanks to captain Hardik Pandya’s 50-ball 66 and Wriddhiman Saha’s attacking 37-ball 47.

LSG got off to a bright start in their chase with Kyle Mayers and KL Rahul putting up 55 runs for the first wicket in 6.3 overs. Rahul and Krunal Pandya then stitched together a 51-run stand for the second wicket as LSG looked favourites to win.

GT tightened the screws as LSG struggled to score boundaries with Noor Ahmad the pick of the bowlers as he picked up two wickets while conceding just 18 runs off his four overs. Mohammed Shami bowled a superb 19th to set-up a thrilling finale.

LSG needed 12 runs off the final over but Mohit Sharma struck to remove Rahul and Marcus Stoinis off back to back deliveries as the equation changed to 10 runs off three balls.

Ayush Badoni and Deepak Hooda were then run out off the next two deliveries as Sharma wrapped up the over by conceding just four runs.

LSG remain in second place on the points table with eight points while GT stay fourth with the same number of points.

Mohit Sharma, net bowler with Gujarat Titans last year, has now won two player of the match awards. Returning to the league after 2020, what a story! https://t.co/8KdfA2tmGs pic.twitter.com/SM39n1doTG — The Field (@thefield_in) April 22, 2023

Points table after Match 30 TEAM P W L NRR FOR AGAINST PTS RR 6 4 2 1.043 1092/119.2 973/120.0 8 LSG 7 4 3 0.537 1179/136.0 1133/139.3 8 CSK 6 4 2 0.355 1090/116.5 1071/119.2 8 GT 6 4 2 0.212 1015/117.2 1007/119.2 8 RCB 6 3 3 -0.068 1073/116.2 1115/120.0 6 MI 5 3 2 -0.164 879/97.4 866/94.3 6 PBKS 6 3 3 -0.298 957/115.3 970/113.0 6 KKR 6 2 4 0.214 1074/116.0 1022/113.0 4 SRH 6 2 4 -0.794 937/117.1 1008/114.4 4 DC 6 1 5 -1.183 898/119.2 1029/118.1 2

