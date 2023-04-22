IPL 2023 Watch, IPL 2023: Arshdeep Singh breaks the stump twice in two balls in superb death bowling display Two middle stumps broken into two. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Updated An hour ago Tilak Varma and Nehal Wadera had their stumps broken | Sportzpics / IPL Stump breaker,Game changer! Remember to switch to Stump Cam when Arshdeep Akram bowls 😄#MIvPBKS #IPLonJioCinema #IPL2023 #TATAIPL | @arshdeepsinghh pic.twitter.com/ZnpuNzeF7x— JioCinema (@JioCinema) April 22, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Arshdeep Singh IPL IPL 2023 MI vs PBKS