IPL 2023 Watch, IPL 2023: Siraj picks up another powerplay wicket, dismisses Buttler for a duck Jos Buttler departed for a duck in the first over itself as Mohammed Siraj kept up with his record of picking up a wicket in the powerplay in the IPL 2023. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Mohammed Siraj of Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrates the wicket of Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals during match 32 of the Tata Indian Premier League between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Rajasthan Royals held at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru | Deepak Malik / SPORTZPICS for IPL 𝙍𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙩 𝙩𝙝𝙧𝙤𝙪𝙜𝙝 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙙𝙚𝙛𝙚𝙣𝙘𝙚 🔥🔥An extraordinary delivery THAT 💪🏻@mdsirajofficial cleans up Jos Buttler and continues his habit of striking early for @RCBTweets! #TATAIPL | #RCBvRR pic.twitter.com/YE4ge4tAU0— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 23, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. IPL 2023 Mohammed Siraj Cricket Royal Challengers Bangalore Rajasthan Royals Jos Buttler Indian Premier League