What would you have said if someone told you Ajinkya Rahane will be at the top of the strike-rate charts in the Indian Premier League 2023 season, more than 30 matches into the tournament?

Chances are no one could have seen that coming. But that is the reality as Rahane has a stunning strike rate if 199.04 after five knocks for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023. The latest installment in a series of quickfire innings was an audacious 71* off 29 balls at Eden Gardens against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday.

Batting at No 3 for CSK this season, Rahane got a chance to play when Moeen Ali fell ill ahead of the clash against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede. From a 27-ball 61 that day, it was evident Rahane was in good touch. And the half century in Kolkata was even more jaw-dropping as he brought out the classic shots he is known for, plus some fancy ramp and scoop shots too.

CSK were powered by Rahane, Devon Conway and Shivam Dube to a total of 235/4 in 20 overs.

Top three SRs for IPL 2023 (min 100 runs) Player Inns Runs HS BF SR 4s 6s Ajinkya Rahane CSK 5 209 71* 105 199.04 18 11 Shardul Thakur KKR 5 101 68 51 198.03 12 4 Glenn Maxwell RCB 7 253 77 134 188.80 13 23

One of the notable changes in Rahane’s approach has been how quick he has been to get off the gates. In the first 10 balls, he is striking at more than 160.00, as per CricViz. And it only gets better from there.

Ajinkya Rahane - Strike Rate in #IPL2023



1-10 Balls - 162

11-20 Balls - 223

21-30 Balls - 256



Striking at 162 in the first 10 balls, he's the quickest of all top order players this season. Striking at 233 after 10 balls, he's again the quickest top order batter.#KKRvCSK — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) April 23, 2023

Ajinkya Rahane has played 153 innings in IPL.



In only 2 innings he has scored at SR of 200+.



Both have come in this season for CSK.



61 (27) vs MI, SR 225.92

71* (29) vs KKR, SR 244.82



What a transformation for Rahane in #CSK #CSKvKKR pic.twitter.com/CDfEXLENop — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) April 23, 2023

Best SRs for CSK in an IPL knock (min 50 runs) Player Runs Balls 4s 6s SR Opposition Ground Match Date Raina 87 25 12 6 348.00 v KXIP Wankhede 30 May 2014 Rayudu 72* 27 4 7 266.66 v MI Delhi 1 May 2021 Dhoni 51* 20 6 2 255.00 v MI Bengaluru 23 May 2012 Rahane 71* 29 6 5 244.82 v KKR Eden Gardens 23 Apr 2023 Billings 56 23 2 5 243.47 v KKR Chennai 10 Apr 2018 Dube 50 21 2 5 238.09 v KKR Eden Gardens 23 Apr 2023 via ESPNCricinfo

Here are some reactions to Rahane’s knock vs KKR:

Rahane this IPL season >>>>>> pic.twitter.com/tTzJgHkUpA — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) April 23, 2023

CSK owned the stands and are now owning the pitch. 55 runs in last 15 balls. 5 sixes and 2 fours. Rahane and Shivam Dube 💥💥 #CSKvsKKR #IPL2023 — Ridhima Pathak (@PathakRidhima) April 23, 2023

This is a really impressive transformation in T20 batting by Ajinkya Rahane. I didn’t know he had all this in his “bag”. A great lesson that transformation can take place even at a later stage once the mind is willing and the attitude follows. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) April 23, 2023

#IPL2023



CSK finish with a colossal 235 as Rahane (71*), Conway (56) and Dube (50) star in a batting exhibition at the Eden Gardens.



🔥 🔥 🔥



CSK 235/4 (20) https://t.co/TTn7lyYsth pic.twitter.com/rSgieSNuxV — The Field (@thefield_in) April 23, 2023

We keep showing how to use players to their potential. This franchise is a player's dream. pic.twitter.com/oEAhwFvvlk — Manya (@CSKian716) April 23, 2023

Gonna start writing "I apologise Rahane" on road from Ranchi to Chennai. It still won't be enough. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) April 23, 2023