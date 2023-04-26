IPL 2023 Watch, IPL 2023: Mohammed Siraj nails a yorker to dismiss Andre Russell in RCB vs KKR Siraj salvaged an expensive over with a terrific finish. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Mohammed Siraj of Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrating the wicket of Andre Russell of Kolkata Knight Riders | Sportzpics / IPL 𝙎𝙚𝙣𝙨𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙖𝙡!What a ball that from @mdsirajofficial to Andre Russell 👏🏻👏🏻 He's having an exceptional #TATAIPL 2023 so far with the ball 👌🏻👌🏻#RCBvKKR pic.twitter.com/x8299PiFvw— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 26, 2023 Also read: The Mohammed Siraj turnaround#IPL2023 The glow-up that needs more Reel edits. 😄Mohammed Siraj, what a story you are turning out to be. My piece: https://t.co/zdCZVq38Xh pic.twitter.com/8E9ePB2fMG— Samreen (@SamreenRazz) April 26, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Andre Russell IPL RCB KKR RCB vs KKR KKR vs RCB