Badminton Asia C’ships, QF live: Sikki/Rohan go down fighting; Sindhu, Prannoy, Satwik-Chirag later
Follow score updates from the quarterfinals featuring Indians at the Badminton Asia Championships.
Only court 1 matches can be watched (Sony in India)
Quarterfinal details:
Court 1: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy / Chirag Shetty vs Mohammad Ahsan /Hendra Setiawan
Court 2: Dejan Ferdinansyah / Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja 21-18, 19-21, 21-15 Rohan Kapoor / Reddy Sikki
Court 2: Pusarla V. Sindhu vs An Se Young
Court 2: Prannoy HS vs Kanta Tsuneyama
Live updates
XD QF, Ferdinansyah / Widjaja 21-18, 19-21, 21-15 Rohan / Sikki: And after being neck-and-neck for so long, the Indonesians pull ahead with 6 straight points.
XD QF, Ferdinansyah / Widjaja 21-18, 19-21, 18-15 Rohan / Sikki: The Indonesians are just starting to pull ahead.
XD QF, Ferdinansyah / Widjaja 21-18, 19-21, 13-13 Rohan / Sikki: Absolutely nothing to separate the two pairs at the end.
XD QF, Ferdinansyah / Widjaja 21-18, 19-21 Rohan / Sikki: 11-10 in Game 1 interval, 11-10 in Game 2 interval, 11-10 in Game 3 interval
XD QF, Ferdinansyah / Widjaja 21-18, 19-21 Rohan / Sikki: Whoa, the Indians have taken the 2nd game and forced the decider against the fancied Indonesian pair.
XD QF, Ferdinansyah / Widjaja vs Rohan / Sikki: A game point for the Indians!
XD QF, Ferdinansyah / Widjaja vs Rohan / Sikki: Again just the smallest possible lead at the interval for the Indonesians.
XD QF, Ferdinansyah / Widjaja vs Rohan / Sikki: Good fight evidently by the Indian duo but the world No 19 pair take the lead.
XD QF, Ferdinansyah / Widjaja vs Rohan / Sikki: Oh a good start to the Indian qualifier pair. Just a 1-point lead for the Indonesians at the interval.
XD QF, Ferdinansyah / Widjaja vs Rohan / Sikki: The match is underway and a decent start for Indians.
3.45 pm: So first things first, only Court 1 is available to be officially watched for those of us not in Dubai at the arena. Which means, we are likely dependent on only the scoring details for the three matches, including the two big singles clashes featuring Sindhu and Prannoy.
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s badminton coverage. Today we will be tracking (in case of three out of the four matches quite literally) scores from quarterfinals featuring Indians at the Badminton Asia Championships.
First up, here’s yesterday’s round-up.
