Badminton Asia C’ships, men’s doubles final live: Satwik / Chirag in action against Ong / Teo
Follow live updates of the final featuring Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty.
Follow Scroll.in’s full badminton coverage here.
Semifinals results:
Chirag / Satwik 21-18, 13-14 (retd) Lee / Wang
Ong Yew Sin / Teo Ee Yi 21-16 26-24 Takuro Hoki / Yugo Kobayashi
Live updates
Men’s doubles final, Teo Ee Yi / Ong Yew Sin vs Satwiksairaj Rankireddy / Chirag Shetty: The men’s singles medal ceremony is underway. Not long left for this final.
The Indians won in Basel not so long ago on their way to winning the Swiss Open title. When they meet, it is usually fireworks. If all four are fully fit, expect the same on Sunday.
This is how the finals Sunday has unfolded so far.
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s badminton coverage. Today we will be tracking the men’s doubles final featuring Indians Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty at the Badminton Asia Championships in Dubai.
No strangers to firsts, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty on Saturday became the first Indian men’s doubles pair to enter the finals at the Asia Championship.
Their opponents, the Tokyo Olympic champions Chinese Taipei’s Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin retired midway through the 2nd game due to a nasty injury to the latter.
Today in the final, it will be Teo Ee Yi and Ong Yew Sin vs Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, the world No 8 vs world No 6. There is very little to separate them in terms of H2H with the past meetings evenly split at 3-3.
Screenshots in the blog courtesy Tournament Software / Sony LIV