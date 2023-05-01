The Indian men’s doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy created history here on Sunday as they clinched the gold medal after beating Malaysia’s Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi in the final of the Badminton Asia Championships 2023.

Shetty and Rankireddy defeated the Malaysian pair 16-21, 21-17, 21-19 in a thrilling men’s doubles final that lasted an hour and seven minutes. BAI President Himanta Biswa Sarma announced 20 lacs as a reward for this historic win by the Indian pair.

This is the first-ever gold medal for India at the Badminton Asia Championships in the men’s doubles category. Dipu Ghosh and Raman Ghosh won a bronze medal in 1971 when they reached the semi-finals of the competition. Meanwhile, Dinesh Khanna is the only gold medal winner for India in the men’s singles category in the continental championships, winning the title in 1965.

Shetty and Rankireddy started the final on a bright note and played some ferocious shots to get into the right rhythm. They were behind only by a point (10-11) at the halfway stage. However, the Indian pair soon lost momentum as Sin and Yi encashed upon their mistakes to take the first game.

The Malaysian pair continued their momentum in the second game as they took an 11-6 lead at the halfway stage. It appeared all over for Shetty and Rankireddy but they didn’t lose hope and made a strong comeback (15-14) before winning the game to level the match. The third game also went down to the wire where Shetty and Rankireddy reigned supreme to clinch the gold medal.

After the match, Shetty stated, “I am over the moon after winning the Badminton Asia Championships title. Satwik and I worked really hard for this medal and I am happy that we have finally won the title. Also, I would like to thank everyone back home for supporting me.”

“I am grateful for all the support we have got during the Badminton Asia Championships. It’s a great feeling to win this tournament for the first time and I am sure we will win more such titles in the future. We will continue to work hard to bring laurels to the country,” added Rankireddy.

A thrilling men's doubles final saw @Satwiksairaj & Chirag Shetty take home the 🥇🇮🇳



📹 | ICYMI, here's the point that sealed victory 🙌 🏸#SonySportsNetwork #BACDubai2023 #BadmintonAsia pic.twitter.com/GiTy8Bysbx — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) April 30, 2023

Proud of @satwiksairaj and @Shettychirag04 for scripting history by becoming the first Indian Men's Doubles pair to win the Badminton Asia Championships Title. Congratulations to them and wishing them the very best for their future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/i0mES2FuIL — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 30, 2023

#BAC2023 🏸



Badminton Asia C'ships 🥇



Satwik: "We were calmer in the second and third games. It felt like playing in Hyderabad. The crowd was amazing" 😁✅



Chirag: "Service was one thing that worked really well for us; it took them by surprise."https://t.co/MDWljwiL3H pic.twitter.com/qJ8NA7EnMF — The Field (@thefield_in) April 30, 2023

Congratulations to Satwiksairaj RANKIREDDY/Chirag SHETTY 🇮🇳 for winning the men's doubles https://t.co/94KSlPJJmf Dubai 2023 Badminton Asia Championship Powered by Floki 🏸🔥🤩#Badminton #BadmintonAsia #BACDubai2023 pic.twitter.com/f9YQHAjQKl — Badminton Asia (@Badminton_Asia) April 30, 2023

Congratulations Chirag and Satwik on your incredible win at the Asian Badminton Championships! Your hard work and dedication have paid off, and you have made India proud. Keep up the fantastic performances! #AsianBadmintonChampionship #ChiragSatwik #IndiaProud 🇮🇳🏸🥇 — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) April 30, 2023

HISTORY SCRIPTED !!!@satwiksairaj & @Shettychirag04 become the

1st Indian men's doubles to win #BadmintonAsiaChampionships2023

What a thriller that was. You guys have been crazy this tourney.. truly deserve#Congratulations 👏 👏 @BAI_Media @Media_SAI pic.twitter.com/oSLshLOrmo — Trupti Murgunde (@TMurgunde) April 30, 2023

Mental toughness at its peak today from the boys today @Shettychirag04 @satwiksairaj ! Congratulations on creating history yet again. https://t.co/ifxoMdDbrE — Shlok Ramchandran (@shlokh95) April 30, 2023

What an incredible win by Satwik and Chirag to win Gold over the Malaysian pair.



They create history by becoming the first Indian Men's Doubles pair to win a Gold at the Badminton Asia Championships. Amazingly well played guys 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽🥇 — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) April 30, 2023

#BACDubai2023 #BAC2023



Dropped Game 1.

Trailed 7-13 in Game 2.

Trailed 11-15 in Game 3.@satwiksairaj & @Shettychirag04 produce a stunning fightback to win the Asian Championships. First Indian pair ever. 🥇



These two. 🫡https://t.co/GFcaPY8uYu pic.twitter.com/dV6CXk6VY0 — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) April 30, 2023

I cannot begin to describe how cool & crucial this gold medal is, how terrific & tenacious that comeback in the final was (I will, in my piece 😅)



Take a bow Satwik & Chirag, a doubles pair that has made a habit of making history for Indian badminton! https://t.co/NIuVTUDksU — Zenia D'cunha (@ZENIADCUNHA) April 30, 2023