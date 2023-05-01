IPL 2023 Watch, IPL 2023: MS Dhoni walks out to music from Rajinikanth’s superhit ‘Baasha’ during CSK vs PBKS Dhoni’s entry synced up quite remarkably with one of the most iconic background scores in Tamil cinema history. Scroll Staff 24 minutes ago Sportzpics / IPL Dhoni entry with baasha theme 🥵💥pic.twitter.com/xcMgzlhIaK— Dhoni Army TN™ (@DhoniArmyTN) April 30, 2023 Thalapathy MsD entering in baasha bgm 🔥🔥🔥 goosebumps @msdhoni @ChennaiIPL #IPL2O23 #CSKvPBKS #dhoni #MSDhoni #MSDhoni𓃵 pic.twitter.com/VfDOgvvKjR— karthikramesh #ThalaivARR (@karthik2888) April 30, 2023 THALA Dhoni entry with BAASHA BGM🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥💛 pic.twitter.com/YCv9RW6JHY— sandeep kumar R💙 (@Rock555Rockr5) April 30, 2023 And then he did this:Last over of the innings.@msdhoni on strike 💛, you know the rest 😎💥#TATAIPL | #CSKvPBKS pic.twitter.com/xedD3LggIp— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 30, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. MS Dhoni Rajinikanth IPL CSK PBKS