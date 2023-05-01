Tim David smashed an unbeaten 45 to trump Yashasvi Jaiswal’s century as Mumbai Indians stunned Rajasthan Royals by six wickets in the Indian Premier League’s 1,000th match on Sunday.

Chasing 213 for victory, Mumbai’s Suryakumar Yadav hit 55 before David smashed a hat-trick of sixes in the last over from Jason Holder in his 14-ball blitz to steer the team home with three balls to spare.

David starred in an unbeaten 62-run stand with Tilak Varma, who hit 29, for a record chase at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium in the second match of the day that ended close to midnight.

Skipper Rohit Sharma praised David’s hitting prowess after the Australian batter was compared to former Mumbai big-hitter Kieron Pollard, who is now the team’s batting coach.

“Big shoes to fill, Polly for so many years won us so many championships,” Rohit, winner of five IPL trophies with Mumbai, said after the win.

“But Tim has so much ability and power. In the back end, having that power keeps the bowler thinking.”

On a day of big chases, Zimbabwe batsman Sikandar Raza earlier helped Punjab Kings pull off a stunning last-ball win to edge out Chennai Super Kings by four wickets in the first match that also recorded over 400 runs.

But the fireworks were reserved for the second match of the day, which began with a ceremony to mark the 1,000-match landmark.

The left-handed Jaiswal turned on the heat with a six off Cameron Green and then Jofra Archer as he went on to score 124 off 62 balls – his maiden T20 ton.

The 21-year-old Jaiswal, who sold street food and lived in tents to pursue his cricket dream, steered the inaugural IPL champions to 212-7 after he reached his 100 off 53 balls.

The effort seemed a fitting knock for the special match until Suryakumar, a T20 sensation who has endured an ordinary tournament so far, came to life with his 50 off 24 balls.

The T20 sensation smashed eight fours and two sixes until a superb catch by Sandeep Sharma, who sprinted from short fine-leg to hang on to the ball, ended his innings.

But David and the left-handed Varma kept up the charge on a big-scoring day.

Jaiswal was still the man of the match choiceand credited his hard work and hours in the gym for the on-field result.

#IPL2023



Top two contributions for RR today:



Yashasvi Jaiswal: 124

Extras: 25



A knock for the ages by Jaiswal. 👏🏽 https://t.co/5xl8RPEmWQ — The Field (@thefield_in) April 30, 2023

Mumbai lost Rohit for three on his 36th birthday, before Ishan Kishan (28) and Green (44) set up the chase in their partnership of 62.

In Chennai, chasing 201 for victory, Liam Livingstone (40), Sam Curran (29) and Jitesh Sharma (21) played attacking cameos before Pakistan-born Raza sealed Punjab’s win with his unbeaten 13.