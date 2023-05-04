Kickstart FC outclassed and outplayed Churchill Brothers FC 10-0 in a Group B clash of the Indian Women’s League, at the TransStadia, in Ahmedabad, on Wednesday.

Kickstart forward Kaviya Pakkirisamy was adjudged Player of the Match for netting four goals in the second half, in an afternoon that capped off a supreme performance by the side from Karnataka. Kioko Elizabeth Katungwa and Saru Limbu netted a brace each, while Bibicha Laishram and substitute Sonia Marak scored one each.

Kickstart FC opened the scoring in the 14th minute when Kenyan forward, Katungwa scored from an easy tap in to make it 1-0 to the team from Karnataka.

Saru Limbu, the Nepalese midfielder, collected a loose ball on the left flank and dribbled past two Churchill Brothers FC defenders to surge into the penalty box and finally released the ball for Katungwa.

The 25-year-old Kenyan forward added her second of the match when she doubled the lead for Kickstart FC in the 23rd minute.

Young forward, Devneta Roy received a long ball from the defence, beat Churchill Brothers skipper Laura Estibeiro and whipped in a good cross for Katungwa. The Kenyan forward made the most of it when she chipped the ball at the top corner, giving Churchill custodian Yendrembam Yaiphabi Devi, no chance to save.

Saru Limbu made it 3-0 from a free kick outside the penalty box in the 35th minute to put the match out of Churchill Brothers FC’s hands.

Substitute Sonia Marak, came off the bench and had an immediate impact in the match moments before half time as she made 4-0 to Kickstart FC.

Kickstart FC resumed the second half with the same intent of scoring more goals.

Limbu posed a constant threat for Churchill Brothers defence. She turned provider in 68th minute when she found winger Kaviya Pakkirisamy at the far post, from a set piece. Kaviya headed the ball into the back of an empty net to make it 5-0 to Churchill Brothers FC.

Saru Limbu’s menacing performance continued as she turned assist provider for the third time in the match. After receiving a ball from Dalima Chhibber, she outsmarted two Churchill Brothers defenders with a quick turn before releasing a defence-splitting pass for Laishram Bibicha Devi. Bibicha scored past Churchill custodian to make it 6-0 with 20 minutes still to go.

Kaviya Pakkirisamy scored her second goal and Kickstart’s seventh of the match in the 78th minute.

Kickstart midfielders stretched Churchill’s defence wide with some beautiful free-flowing football, before substitute Renuka Nagarkote hit the post. The rebound fell for Kaviya who shot past Yendrembam to make it 7-0 to Kickstart.

Kaviya completed her hat-trick moments later when she scored from an easy tap-in to make it 8-0, followed by Limbu’s close-range strike.

Kickstart finally reached double digits when Kaviya scored her fourth goal of the match moments before the full time whistle.

CRPF, Sethu, Odisha FC win

Central Reserve Police Force Football Club defeated Lords FA Kochi 5-2 in a Group B clash at the Shahibaug Police Stadium.

CRPF scored all their five goals in the opening 45 minutes of the match. The win took their tally of points in Group B with six from three matches. Lords FA Kochi have three points from as many matches.

Sethu FC’s brilliant run in the IWL continued as they routed Celtic Queens FC by 7-1 in a Group B clash at the Shahibaug Police Stadium.

While prolific scorer Kajol D’Souza and Sunita Munda scored two goals each, Apurna Narzary, Misha Bhandari and Priyadharshini S were the other scorers for Sethu, who now have nine points from three matches.

Odisha FC returned to winning ways after a 4-0 win over former champions Eastern Sporting Union at the TransStadia.

This win took Odisha FC to the second position in Group B behind Sethu Madurai. In the first half, Odisha FC scored through India internationals Anju Tamang and Ngangom Bala Devi, in the 17th and 25th minute, respectively.

Jasoda Munda S Lynda Kom added two more in the second session to complete the rout. Odisha FC and Eastern Sporting Union both have six points from three matches, but the former stand ahead in the table on head-to-head record.