IPL 2023 Watch, IPL 2023: Aiden Markram’s splendid running catch to dismiss Nitish Rana off his own bowling The Sunrisers Hyderabad effort sent the Kolkata Knight Riders captain back to pavilion with a caught and bowled dismissal following a stunning running catch. Scroll Staff 34 minutes ago Aiden Markram of Sunrisers Hyderabad takes the catch to dismiss Nitish Rana of Kolkata Knight Riders during match 47 of the Tata Indian Premier League between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Kolkata Knight Riders held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad | Ron Gaunt / SPORTZPICS for IPL Just something about Proteas and 👌🏻 fielding efforts... @AidzMarkram's 💥 catch sends the #KKR skipper packing 🔙#IPLonJioCinema #TATAIPL #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/bAn65remH3— JioCinema (@JioCinema) May 4, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Aiden Markram IPL 2023 Nitish Rana Sunrisers Hyderabad SRH KKR Kolkata Knight Riders