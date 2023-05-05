The Indian senior men’s national team head coach Igor Stimac, on Thursday announced a list of 41 players for the National Camp ahead of the Intercontinental Cup.

The camp starts in Bhubaneswar on May 15, as India prepare for the Intercontinental Cup, which will take place June 9 to 18 in the Odisha capital.

The competition, for the Blue Tigers, will serve as preparation for the AFC Asian Cup in Qatar next year. Following the event, the team will move to Bengaluru to play the Saff Championship in June-July.

India, who are placed at 101 in the Fifa Rankings, will face opponents Lebanon (99), Vanuatu (164), and Mongolia (183) in Bhubaneswar.

The Blue Tigers, earlier, had a great start to the year, winning the Tri-Nation Cup in Imphal, Manipur, where they beat Myanmar (1-0) and the Kyrgyz Republic (2-0).