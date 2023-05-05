Men’s javelin throw: Here’s a look at the season’s best throws so far. But expect this list to be heavily changed after tonight

Season's best in men's javelin

Mark Competitor Nat Venue Date
88.38 Jakub VADLEJCH CZE McArthur Stadium, Potchefstroom (RSA) 18 APR 2023
85.06 Aliaksei KATKAVETS BLR Regional Sport Complex, Brest (BLR) 28 APR 2023
84.33 D.P MANU IND Sree Kanteerava Outdoor Stadium, Bengaluru (IND) 15 APR 2023
84.27 Keyshawn STRACHAN BAH Mike A. Myers Stadium, Austin, TX (USA) 31 MAR 2023
82.49 Pavel SASIMOVICH BLR RTSOP, Minsk (BLR) 26 FEB 2023

Men’s triple jump: With only the top 8 making it through for the last three attempts, Eldhose Paul will finish 10th with a best attempt of 15.84m. Neeraj, I imagine, would be the first person to tell him to learn from this and get better.

Men’s triple jump: Here’s how things stand after three attempts.

Men’s triple jump: Eldhose Paul’s third attempt is slightly better at 14.70m. Won’t improve his first.

Men’s triple jump: Eldhose Paul’s second attempt is 13.65m, not going to improve his position. In fact he will slip down as a few more athletes register their first marks.

Men’s triple jump: Eldhose Paul in Triple Jump starts with a steady 15.84 for his first attempt. Pichardo and Hernandez setting the pace early with 17+ jumps

What is the Diamond League?

In case you need a quick refresher, Diamond League season comprises *14 meetings, with men and women competing in 16 of its primary disciplines (but not all disciplines in one meet, that varies). The athletes compete for points at 14 series meetings from May to September, with the most successful in each discipline qualifying for the Wanda Diamond League Final in Eugene (September 16th-17th).

At each of the meetings where their event is featured, athletes are awarded 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2 or 1 points for ranking 1st to 8th respectively.

Eldhose Paul's PBs

Discipline Performance Wind Place Date
Triple Jump 16.99 +0.6 CH Muhammed Koya Stadium, Thenhipalam (IND) 06 APR 2022
Triple Jump 17.03 * +3.1 Alexander Stadium, Birmingham (GBR) 07 AUG 2022
*illegal wind

Men’s triple jump: Eldhose Paul, who led a 1-2 for India at CWG 2022, makes his Diamond League debut. Here’s a look at the start list.

Hello and welcome to Scroll’s coverage of the Diamond League meet in Doha.

The 2023 Diamond League season gets underway in Doha with India’s Eldhose Paul and of course, the one and only Neeraj Chopra getting their seasons underway.

Chopra became the first Indian to become a Diamond League season champion last year. He is, however, competing in the Doha Diamond League meet for the first time since 2018. On that night, Chopra broke his own national record with an 87.43m throw. Will the city see Chopra throw 90m for the first time? Mind you, last season, in Chopra’s absence there were some huge throws in this very event.

But first up, CWG 2022 gold medallist Paul will be in action in a field including reigning Olympic champion Pedro Pichardo from Portugal and reigning Diamond League winner Andy Diaz Hernandez from Cuba. Paul is the only jumper with a sub-17m jump but it would do a world of good for Paul to compete with some of the world’s best athletes.

Screenshots / photos in the blog courtesy Doha Diamond League results page / Viacom18 / Wanda Diamond League media zone.