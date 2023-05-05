Doha Diamond League live updates: Neeraj Chopra to begin season, Eldhose Paul in action now
Live updates from the men’s triple jump and javelin events at the Diamond League meet in Doha.
Eldhose Paul in Triple Jump attempts: 15.84m, 13.65m, 14.70m (Finishes 10th)
Neeraj Chopra in Javelin Throw: Start time 10.14 pm IST
Broadcast / live stream on Sports18 and JioCinema from 9.30 pm IST
Men’s javelin throw: Here’s a look at the season’s best throws so far. But expect this list to be heavily changed after tonight
Season's best in men's javelin
|Mark
|Competitor
|Nat
|Venue
|Date
|88.38
|Jakub VADLEJCH
|CZE
|McArthur Stadium, Potchefstroom (RSA)
|18 APR 2023
|85.06
|Aliaksei KATKAVETS
|BLR
|Regional Sport Complex, Brest (BLR)
|28 APR 2023
|84.33
|D.P MANU
|IND
|Sree Kanteerava Outdoor Stadium, Bengaluru (IND)
|15 APR 2023
|84.27
|Keyshawn STRACHAN
|BAH
|Mike A. Myers Stadium, Austin, TX (USA)
|31 MAR 2023
|82.49
|Pavel SASIMOVICH
|BLR
|RTSOP, Minsk (BLR)
|26 FEB 2023
Men’s triple jump: With only the top 8 making it through for the last three attempts, Eldhose Paul will finish 10th with a best attempt of 15.84m. Neeraj, I imagine, would be the first person to tell him to learn from this and get better.
Men’s triple jump: Here’s how things stand after three attempts.
Men’s triple jump: Eldhose Paul’s third attempt is slightly better at 14.70m. Won’t improve his first.
Men’s triple jump: Eldhose Paul’s second attempt is 13.65m, not going to improve his position. In fact he will slip down as a few more athletes register their first marks.
Men’s triple jump: Eldhose Paul in Triple Jump starts with a steady 15.84 for his first attempt. Pichardo and Hernandez setting the pace early with 17+ jumps
What is the Diamond League?
In case you need a quick refresher, Diamond League season comprises *14 meetings, with men and women competing in 16 of its primary disciplines (but not all disciplines in one meet, that varies). The athletes compete for points at 14 series meetings from May to September, with the most successful in each discipline qualifying for the Wanda Diamond League Final in Eugene (September 16th-17th).
At each of the meetings where their event is featured, athletes are awarded 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2 or 1 points for ranking 1st to 8th respectively.
Eldhose Paul's PBs
|Discipline
|Performance
|Wind
|Place
|Date
|Triple Jump
|16.99
|+0.6
|CH Muhammed Koya Stadium, Thenhipalam (IND)
|06 APR 2022
|Triple Jump
|17.03 *
|+3.1
|Alexander Stadium, Birmingham (GBR)
|07 AUG 2022
Men’s triple jump: Eldhose Paul, who led a 1-2 for India at CWG 2022, makes his Diamond League debut. Here’s a look at the start list.
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s coverage of the Diamond League meet in Doha.
The 2023 Diamond League season gets underway in Doha with India’s Eldhose Paul and of course, the one and only Neeraj Chopra getting their seasons underway.
Chopra became the first Indian to become a Diamond League season champion last year. He is, however, competing in the Doha Diamond League meet for the first time since 2018. On that night, Chopra broke his own national record with an 87.43m throw. Will the city see Chopra throw 90m for the first time? Mind you, last season, in Chopra’s absence there were some huge throws in this very event.
But first up, CWG 2022 gold medallist Paul will be in action in a field including reigning Olympic champion Pedro Pichardo from Portugal and reigning Diamond League winner Andy Diaz Hernandez from Cuba. Paul is the only jumper with a sub-17m jump but it would do a world of good for Paul to compete with some of the world’s best athletes.
