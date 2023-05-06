Bindyarani Devi Sorokhaibam claimed silver in the women’s 55 kg event at the ongoing Asian Weightlifting Championships on Saturday, in Jinju, South Korea.

The 24-year-old finished the competition with a total of 194 kgs (83 kgs in snatch and 111 kgs in clean and jerk), second only to Chinese Taipei’s Chen Guan-ling’s 204 kg effort.

Bindyarani, a silver medallist at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, started the competition by clearing 80 kg in the snatch event, before raising it to 83 kg in her second attempt. She was unable to clear the 85 kg mark she had set for herself in the third lift.

Similarly, in the clean and jerk, she cleared her first two lifts of 109 kg and 111 kg before failing to get a lift in her 115 kg attempt. The 111 kg was the second best of that section and earned her a silver too.

Her achievement in Jinju though came just a day after Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Mirabai Chanu finished sixth in the women’s 49 kg event.