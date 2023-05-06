Field Watch Watch: Paralympics champ Sumit rewrites his javelin world record, new mark by Yogesh in discus too Sumit, who broke the record thrice on his way to gold in Tokyo Paralympics, threw 70.17m at the 5th India Open Para Athletics C’ships. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Updated 6 minutes ago Sumit Antil (2nd from left) | Paralympic India New #WorldRecord Alert🚨Sumit Antil shines at the 5th Indian Open Para Athletics International Championships #TOPSchemeAthlete Sumit Antil breaks his World Record of 68.62m and creates a new World Record of 70.17m in Men's Javelin Throw F44/64 category! Thread 1/2 pic.twitter.com/cdkg9vGbfb— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) May 6, 2023 One more #WorldRecord at the 5⃣th Indian Open Para Athletics Championships 2023Paralympic🥈Medalist & #TOPSchemeAthlete @YogeshKathuniya registered a new world record of 46.79m in Men's Discus Throw F55-57 Category 🥳Heartiest congratulations Yogesh 🇮🇳👏 pic.twitter.com/pVQ3fJrkGd— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) May 6, 2023 Also read:Interview: Tokyo Paralympics champion Sumit Antil on joy of javelin, his mother’s sacrifice and more We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Sumit Antil Tokyo Paralympics Paralympics Para Athletics