Sethu Madurai FC maintained their perfect record in the Indian Women’s League 2022-23, sailing past Central Reserve Police Force Football Club 5-0 in a group B clash at the Shahibaug Police Stadium, on Sunday. The win consolidates Sethu’s position at the top of the group. The club have conceded a mere two goals in the IWL season so far.

The match was evenly poised at half time, Sethu FC, leading by one, courtesy of Kajol Dsouza’s opener in the 41st minute. The goal was Dsouza’s ninth of the season, the most by any Indian player.

Sethu came bursting out of the blocks in the second half though, scoring within two minutes of the restart via their Kenyan forward Dorcas Sikobe. Four minutes later it was three, Purnima Kumari adding to a burgeoning tally.

Sethu’s substitutes, Ivy Faith Atieno and Kiran Pisda scored in the dying minutes of the match to complete a thorough performance for the club from Madurai. Sethu FC’s young midfielder, Muskan Subba was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Odisha hit Lords FA Kochi for five

Odisha FC put on a commanding performance against fellow IWL debutant Lords FA Kochi in their group B clash at the Shahibaug Police Stadium. A brace by Faustina Worwornyo Akpo, and a goal each by Cynthia Marcondes Dos Santos, Malati Munda and Anju Tamang were enough to give them a convincing win and put them at second place in the group.

Odisha FC’s Jasoda Munda was a constant threat down the left flank for a majority of the game and was in fact pivotal in the build up to the first goal for Odisha in the 41st minute. Munda dribbled past her marker before cutting inside and unleashing a powerful shot on goal. Lords FA goalkeeper, Afshan Ashiq failed to gather cleanly and the rebound fell for Brazilian midfielder, Cynthia Marcondes Dos Santos, who nodded the ball towards goal. Although Ashiq was there, and gathered the ball cleanly this time, the referee awarded the goal, having seen the ball cross the line. To make matters worse, within minutes Odisha doubled their lead, Ashiq again in the thick of it.

The goalkeeper palmed away a powerful freekick from distance, only to see the ball bounce off the post into the path of Bala Devi. Bala collected calmly and crossed with her left towards the far post, Faustina heading into an empty net to double their lead. The Ghanaian added a second to her tally in the 63rd minute, the goal almost a carbon copy of the first, Ashiq again gathering the header on goal, albeit behind the line.

Bala collected her second assist of the game in the 86th minute, playing Malati Munda through with a perfectly timed pass. Malati made no mistake and finished at the near post. The Odisha FC captain’s third assist came in the 89th, as she played through Anju Tamang, clear on goal. Tamang’s first time toe-poke was enough to give Odisha a fifth and the three points. Bala Devi was adjudged the Player of the Match for her dominating performance.

Kickstart FC keep up winning momentum

Kickstart FC beat Celtic Queens FC convincingly 5-0 in their group B clash in the IWL at TransStadia. Kickstart’s victory was made even sweeter by the fact that the team from Karnataka registered five different goal scorers in the game — Kioko Elizabeth Katungwa, Saru Limbu, Devneta Roy, Laishram Bibicha Devi and Renuka Nagarkote helping the club notch a fourth victory in five games.

Katungwa opened the scoring for Kickstart in the 33rd minute. Devneta Roy added a second two minutes later. A third goal by Laishram Bibicha Devi in the 43rd minute meant Kickstart cruised into the break with a 3-0 lead. They added two more via Saru Limbu and substitute Renuka Nagarkote to complete an emphatic victory. Kickstart FC defender Astam Oraon was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Eastern Sporting Union get comeback win over Churchill Brothers FC

Former champions, Eastern Sporting Union came from behind to register a 4-1 victory over Churchill Brothers FC in Group B at the TransStadia. With the victory, Eastern Sporting Union climbed up to 4th position in group B.

To everyone’s surprise, it was Churchill Brothers who took the lead in the 17th minute of the match, Saniya’s perfectly weighted cross was met by Alisha Tavares, who lobbed Elangbam Panthoi Chanu to give Churchill Brothers the lead. It was the first time they’d done so this season.

Eastern Sporting Union had to wait till the 43rd minute of the match to restore parity.

Yumnam Kamala Devi scored one of the goals of the tournament when she unleashed a brilliant left footed shot from 35 yards, Churchill custodian, Prithi Shrikant Kesarkar a mere spectator as the ball flew into goal.

Salam Rinaroy Devi scored in added time of the first half to help Eastern Sporting Union take the lead into halftime. Rinaroy dribbled past two Churchill defenders, before shooting straight at Kesarkar in goal. The goalkeeper spilled the ball into her own net. To make matters worse, soon after Eastern Sporting doubled their advantage. Lhingneilam Kipgen volleying home a corner to make it 3-1. Irom Prameshwori Devi sealed the victory for Eastern Sporting Union when she scored their 4th goal in the 66th minute. Yumnam Kamala Devi was adjudged the Player of the Match.