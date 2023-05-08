Ligue 1 Watch: Alexandre Lacazette, Elye Wahi smash four goals each in Lyon’s 5-4 win over Montpellier Alexandre Lacazette scored four times as Lyon came back from 1-4 down to beat Montpellier 5-4. Scroll Staff An hour ago Lyon players celebrate Alexandre Lacazette’s winner against Montpellier | Olivier Chassignole / AFP 𝗦𝗘𝗔𝗦𝗢𝗡-𝗥𝗘𝗖𝗢𝗥𝗗 𝟵 𝗚𝗢𝗔𝗟𝗦 🤯🔥📚Rewatch all of the ⚽️ from Alexandre Lacazette (4 goals), Elye Wahi (4 goals), and Dejan Lovren (1 goal)!!! pic.twitter.com/ro1jLgkTkW— Ligue 1 English (@Ligue1_ENG) May 7, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Alexandre Lacazette Elye Wahi Lyon Montpellier Football Ligue 1