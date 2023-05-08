Hockey India on Monday named a 20-member Indian women’s hockey team for a three-match series against Australia to be held in Adelaide from 18 May, 2023. They will also play two games against Australia ‘A’. The tour will be part of the team’s preparations ahead of the all-important Hangzhou Asian Games 2023.

The Indian team will be led by ace goalkeeper Savita Punia who was recently bestowed with the Balbir Singh Sr Hockey India Player of the Year (2022) award. She will be ably assisted by Deep Grace Ekka as the vice captain. Bichu Devi Kharibam is the second goalkeeper named in the squad with defenders Deep Grace Ekka, Nikki Pradhan, Ishika Chaudhary, Udita and Gurjit Kaur. Midfielders include Nisha, Navjot Kaur, Monika, Salima Tete, Neha, Navneet Kaur, Sonika, Jyoti, and Baljeet Kaur.

India’s forward line will be spearheaded by the seasoned striker Vandana Katariya who has more than 250 international caps. She will be joined by Lalremsiami, Sangita Kumari and Sharmila Devi.

Speaking about the team selection, chief coach Janneke Schopman said, “We are excited to have international exposure again after two intense training blocks. Australia are a formidable opponent that loves to play attacking hockey with speed. It will be a great test for us, and we will endeavour to match their speed on offence while maintaining our defensive ground.”

In an interview with Scroll before the squad was announced, Schopman said, “Australia will show us again our strengths, probably also our weaknesses. Like our penalty corner and how we can get some information from this Australia tour about where we are. We had Rupinder Pal Singh come in to work with our drag flickers two weeks ago which was very good for us. You kind of put the right people in the right positions and then it will be fine tuning and then we’ll progress and say, ‘Ok, we need to focus more on our defense, maybe more on transition.’”

India will face Australia on the 18th May, 20th May, and 21st May, and Australia ‘A’ on the 25th May and 27th May. The Mate Stadium in Adelaide will host all five games.