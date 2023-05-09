Andre Russell was due to come good for Kolkata Knight Riders. Rinku Singh has been consistently coming for Kolkata Knight Riders. The two combined to take the side past the finish line in Kolkata on Monday as they defeated Punjab Kings in another last-ball finish in the 2023 season of Indian Premier League.

Chasing Punjab’s 179/7, KKR needed 26 off the last two overs. Russell smashed three sixes in Sam Curran’s 19th over to all but take his side home. But Arshdeep Singh delivered a near-perfect final over that saw Russell (42 off 23 balls) get run out off the penultimate ball. But Rinku (21* off 10) was on strike to hit the winning runs yet again for his side, smashing a full toss past fine leg for a four.

In a crowded points table, KKR moved to fifth and joined four other teams on 10 points, and with a healthy run-rate to go with it. PBKS remained on 10 points and missed a chance to go third.

🗣️ Nitish Rana: "When the crowd chants 'Rinku Rinku' if feels great"



What a season he is having.pic.twitter.com/bqLMozw3PF — The Field (@thefield_in) May 8, 2023

TEAM P W L NR NRR PTS RECENT FORM GT 11 8 3 0 0.951 16 WWLWW CSK 11 6 4 1 0.409 13 WNLLW LSG 11 5 5 1 0.294 11 LNLWL RR 11 5 6 0 0.388 10 LLLWL KKR 11 5 6 0 -0.079 10 WWLWL RCB 10 5 5 0 -0.209 10 LWLWW PBKS 11 5 6 0 -0.441 10 LLWLW MI 10 5 5 0 -0.454 10 LWWLL SRH 10 4 6 0 -0.472 8 WLWLL DC 10 4 6 0 -0.529 8 WWLWW

