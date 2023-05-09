Suryakumar Yadav is back and how. At Wankhede against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Suryakumar Yadav scored a phenomenal 83 off 35 balls to guide Mumbai Indians to a clinical six wicket win on Tuesday.

Not long ago, there were questions about the top-ranked T20I ICC batter in the world and his form in white-ball cricket. But after struggling in the initial few games, he has turned it around in the last six innings, scoring runs at his fluent best.

Today, his knock was laced with seven fours and six sixes, striking at 237.14. He built a solid 140-run partnership with Nehal Wadhera after MI were reduced to 52/2 in 5 overs. The innings started with Wadhera taking on the aggressor’s role but once Yadav began, everyone took a back seat to watch what was a freak innings.

As a result, MI chased down 200 in 16.3 overs. With this win, MI climbed from the eighth to the third spot in the points table while RCB are now seventh.

“He is one of the best isn’t he?” Faf Du Plessis, who leads the tournament batting chart with 576 runs, said of Suryakumar.

“When he gets going he’s really difficult to bowl to. So many options you can’t shut him down. One of the greats of the game at the moment.”

Suryakumar, who had a bad start to the season before hitting form, said: “Much needed from team’s point of view. I am very happy to win a home game like this.”

Opener Ishan Kishan hit a quick-fire 42 but Mumbai slipped to 52-2 when skipper Rohit Sharma fell for seven to extend his batting slump.

However, Suryakumar and the left-handed Wadhera soon revived the chase and took the attack to the opposition.

Once settled, Suryakumar burst into life to reach his 50 in 26 balls and kept up the charge with a string of sixes and fours.

Suryakumar fell with his team needing eight more to win and Tim David got out for a duck, but Wadhera hit the winning six to bring up his fifty.

Earlier the in-form Du Plessis survived a dropped catch on nought before he hit back and registered his sixth half-century of the season.

England’s Chris Jordan had a bruising introduction with his first two overs leaking 31 runs, hours after Mumbai announced his inclusion in place of the injured Jofra Archer, who flew back home to “focus on his rehabilitation”.

Maxwell greeted Jordan with two sixes in his opening over but the pace bowler pulled things back in his final two and picked up the wicket of Dinesh Karthik (30).

Australia’s left-arm quick Jason Behrendorff struck early with two wickets including that of Virat Kohli for one, as he returned figures of 3-36.

At 16-2, Du Plessis and Maxwell combined to punish the Mumbai attack, hitting seven sixes between them in their fourth century partnership of the season.

However, Bangalore’s 199/6 ended up looking like a really a small total even as skipper Faf du Plessis (65) and Glenn Maxwell (68) lit up the first innings.

Here’s a look at the reactions to the knock:

Surya special at Wankhede. #IPL2023 — Jigar Mehta (@jigsactin) May 9, 2023

Gees this guy is good to watch! 👏🏻 #SKY — Jos Buttler (@josbuttler) May 9, 2023

When Sky bats like this, he makes T20 batting feel like a work of art. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 9, 2023

Surya is just unbelievable. This is crazy hitting. Like what is this 😭😭😭😭 — Danish Sait (@DanishSait) May 9, 2023

Remember when SKY was out of form?



What a batter. What an innings. — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) May 9, 2023

83 - @surya_14kumar scored 83 off 35 balls tonight, his highest individual score in the @IPL and the second highest score by any batter against RCB at the Wankhede Stadium in competition history (@ImRo45 - 94 on 17 April 2018). Marvelous.#MIvRCB #TATAIPL #IPL2023 #MumbaiIndians pic.twitter.com/njWgyGYKHr — OptaJeev (@OptaJeev) May 9, 2023

Surya Kumar yadav the best T20 player in the world .. it seems he bats on a computer .. @surya_14kumar @mipaltan — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) May 9, 2023

What a knock, Suryakumar Yadav. Take a bow!#MIvRCB — Prajakta (@18prajakta) May 9, 2023

Suryakumar Yadav in the last 6 innings in IPL 2023:



- 57(26)

- 23(12)

- 55(29)

- 66(31)

- 26(22)

- 83(35)



The backbone of Mumbai batting. pic.twitter.com/sSVcjm78iX — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 9, 2023

Peak SKY is something else!! #IPL — Kartik O 🏏⚽🔗 (@KOCricket528) May 9, 2023

And he reaches for the SKY!! ☄️ #MIvsRCB — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) May 9, 2023

Suryakumar Kumar is brilliant. Mumbai Indians go to third place on the table. WOW. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) May 9, 2023

Here’s a look at the points table as MI zoomed up to third:

Points table after Match 54 TEAM P W L NR NRR FOR AGAINST PTS GT 11 8 3 0 0.951 1873/209.0 1757/219.2 16 CSK 11 6 4 1 0.409 1835/194.3 1799/199.2 13 MI 11 6 5 0 -0.255 2001/212.3 2052/212.1 12 LSG 11 5 5 1 0.294 1715/196.0 1687/199.3 11 RR 11 5 6 0 0.388 2020/219.2 1882/213.2 10 KKR 11 5 6 0 -0.079 1992/216.0 1961/210.5 10 RCB 11 5 6 0 -0.345 1947/216.2 1992/213.1 10 PBKS 11 5 6 0 -0.441 1966/215.3 2026/211.5 10 SRH 10 4 6 0 -0.472 1654/197.1 1725/194.4 8 DC 10 4 6 0 -0.529 1547/196.0 1669/198.1 8

With inputs from AFP