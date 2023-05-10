Even if you're in last place. 🏃

Even if the weather is terrible. 🌧️

Even if it feels like you can't do it. 🚫



𝙉𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙧 𝙜𝙞𝙫𝙚 𝙪𝙥 💪



Nothing was going to stop Cambodia's Bou Samnang 🇰🇭 from finishing the women's 5,000 metre race at the #SEAGames. pic.twitter.com/iVMxwqVrFQ