Field Watch Watch: How Cambodian runner Bou Samnang completed 5,000m race at SEA Games in an inspiring effort Samnang kept running in heavy rain just to complete the race and was in tears after crossing the finish line. Scroll Staff 30 minutes ago Updated 12 minutes ago Bou Samnang | Olympic Games / Twitter Even if you're in last place. 🏃Even if the weather is terrible. 🌧️Even if it feels like you can't do it. 🚫𝙉𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙧 𝙜𝙞𝙫𝙚 𝙪𝙥 💪Nothing was going to stop Cambodia's Bou Samnang 🇰🇭 from finishing the women's 5,000 metre race at the #SEAGames. pic.twitter.com/iVMxwqVrFQ— The Olympic Games (@Olympics) May 9, 2023 Cambodia's Bou Samnang refused to quit and completed the women's 5,000m at the Southeast Asian Games despite being engulfed by a heavy rainstorm pic.twitter.com/A3QFlHZf9N— Guardian sport (@guardian_sport) May 9, 2023