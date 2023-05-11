Yuzvendra Chahal went past Dwayne Bravo as the leading wicket-taker in the history of Indian Premier League on Thursday.

With 183 wickets, he had equalled Bravo’s record in Rajasthan Royals’s game against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Jaipur earlier this week. And then, against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens, the leg-spinner surpassed the West Indian by picking up the wicket of Nitish Rana to make it 184 wickets in 143 matches.

Chahal also finished with 4/25 - his sixth four-for in the IPL - and became the current Purple Cap holder with 21 wickets in 12 matches.

Bravo’s 183 wickets came in 161 matches and he picked up two four-wicket hauls in the process at a strike rate of 17.05 and an economy of 8.38.

Chahal’s numbers stand out also because 139 out of his 184 wickets came whilst playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore, who have been infamous for their bowling concerns over the decade. Additionally, 52 of his wickets came at a small ground like M Chinnaswamy Stadium, that is often referred to as a nightmare for bowlers.

For Rajasthan Royals, he has picked up 44 wickets in since he made a switch to the franchise. Among the leading wicket-takers, Piyush Chawla (174), Amit Mishra (172) and R Ashwin (171) feature in the list.

Chahal made his IPL debut in Rohit Sharma’s first-match as captain in the tournament, back in 2013, for Mumbai Indians.

🎥 The moment Yuzvendra Chahal went past Dwayne Bravo to be the all-time leading wicket-taker in IPL history. 🔝pic.twitter.com/0L48jl4qVU — The Field (@thefield_in) May 11, 2023

Leading wicket-takers in IPL Player Mat Wkts BBI Yuzvendra Chahal 143 184* 5/40 Dwayne Bravo 161 183 4/22 Piyush Chawla 176 174 4/17 Amit Mishra 160 172 5/17 Ravichandran Ashwin 196 171* 4/34 Lasith Malinga 122 170 5/13 Bhuvneshwar Kumar 156 163 5/19 Sunil Narine 160 159* 5/19 Harbhajan Singh 163 150 5/18 Ravindra Jadeja 222 148 5/16 *Ongoing match

Chahal over the years in IPL YEAR MAT WKTS BBM 4W Career 143 184 5/40 5 2023 12 18 4/17 2 2022 17 27 5/40 1 2021 15 18 3/11 0 2020 15 21 3/18 0 2019 14 18 4/38 1 2018 14 12 2/22 0 2017 13 14 3/16 0 2016 13 21 4/25 1 2015 15 23 3/40 0 2014 14 12 2/17 0 2013 1 0 0/34 0 via iplt20

Here are some reactions to the feat:

184* Wickets in IPL. Most Wickets in IPL. Yuzvendra Chahal, just casually making history. 🔥🐐 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 11, 2023

He's done it!

Last season's highest wicket-taker has added another feather to his cap!@yuzi_chahal is now the highest wicket-taker in IPL HISTORY! 👑



Tune-in to #KKRvRR at #IPLonStar LIVE NOW on Star Sports Network#RivalryWeek pic.twitter.com/oKwHbDdiZB — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 11, 2023