India’s Deepak Kumar and Mohammed Hussamuddin finished their campaigns with bronze medals at the IBA Men’s World Boxing Championship 2023 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Friday.

Before the bouts started, there was disappointment for Mohammed Hussamuddin who handed a walkover in the semi-finals due to a knee injury during his quarter-final bout. The Nizamabad boxer returns with a bronze medal.

IBA Men’s Boxing World C’ships: Deepak, Hussamuddin, Nishant – meet India’s three medallists



Meanwhile, Deepak also returned with a bronze after being defeated by a split decision after the bout was reviewed against two-time Worlds bronze medallist Billal Bennama. The French boxer prevailed in a really hard-fought 51kg semi-finals bout and will progress to the gold medal match.

The Frenchman had an advantage in the very first round taking it on three out of five of the judges cards. Deepak came back strongly in the second round to turn it around in his favour, convincing three out of five judges. But eventually, the final three minutes that were the deciding factor that the experienced Bennama got in his favour.

campaign in his second World Championships appearance so far, recording three wins by unanimous decisions and also toppling the Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Saken Bibossinov of Kazakhstan in the Round of 32. In the pre-quarterfinals, playing against Jiamao Zhang of China, Deepak controlled the bout right from the start and ended up winning it by a 5-0 unanimous decision. In the quarter-finals, Deepak defeated Diushebaev Nurzhigit of Kyrgyzstan by a 5-0 unanimous decision to storm into semis.

Earlier, the Boxing Federation of India updated on Friday, saying that Hussamuddin was advised to not compete further.

The statement said: “He had a knee injury in the last bout after which he had pain and swelling. After careful and detailed assessment by medical team, Team Management have decided that he won’t take part in the semi final bout which is to take place today as he doesn’t want the injury to aggravate rather recover for future competitions.”

HEARTBREAKING 💔



𝐇𝐔𝐒𝐒𝐀𝐌𝐔𝐃𝐃𝐈N GIVES A WALKOVER DUE TO INJURY AND SETTLES FOR A 𝐁𝐑𝐎𝐍𝐙𝐄 🥉@Hussamboxer sustained a knee injury during his QF bout and was advised to not compete further.



Wishing a speedy recovery,Champ 💪@AjaySingh_SG l @debojo_m#MWCHs pic.twitter.com/cpG2u5IffZ — Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) May 12, 2023

The other semi-finalist Nishant Dev (71kg) will be in action later in the evening and will square off against the reigning Asian champion Aslanbek Shymbergenov of Kazakhstan in the semi-finals.

This is the first edition of IBA Men’s World Boxing Championships that India will have three different medallists.