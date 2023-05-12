Suryakumar Yadav is limitless. That has already been established. The fact that he already has three centuries in T20I cricket is indicative of that. But along with some classic Suryakumar-esque hitting came a milestone that eluded him for long: on Friday in Mumbai, he brought up his first century in the Indian Premier League.

Striking at an explosive 210.20, the No 1 T20I batter in the world looked in incredible touch as he unleashed a wide range of shot in his unbeaten 103* off 49. As a result, Mumbai Indians finished with 218/5 against Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium.

Although the Mumbai batter found himself struggling in the initial few games, he has returned rather strongly with scores 103*, 83, 26, 66, 55, 23, 57 in the last seven innings.

Surya over the years in IPL YEAR MAT RUNS HS SR 100 50 Career 135 3123 103* 142.99 1 20 2023 12 479 103* 190.84 1 4 2022 8 303 68* 145.67 0 3 2021 14 317 82 143.43 0 2 2020 16 480 79* 145.01 0 4 2019 16 424 71* 130.86 0 2 2018 14 512 72 133.33 0 4 2017 10 105 31 119.31 0 0 2016 15 182 60 127.27 0 1 2015 13 157 46* 138.93 0 0 2014 16 164 34 140.17 0 0 2012 1 0 0 0.00 0 0 via iplt20

“The way he played was unbelievable. It was pretty hard as a bowler, that’s how he plays in this format,” Rashid Khan, who picked up four wickets amid all this carnage, said in the mid-innings interview.

Commentators on air also in awe of the carnage they witnessed. “As good a T20 innings I have ever seen,” Aaron Finch said on Star Sports.

“The best shot was the one he played over third man for a six,” Mithali Raj added.

“I think it’s a privilege to be here,” Kevin Pietersen chimed in.

It was just one of those nights as SKY lit up the Wankhede Stadium.

Here’s a look at more reactions on the Suryakumar Kumar century:

How do you hit a cover drive but get it over third man for six?



We watched SKY do it here and still can't understand. What about you? 😵‍💫

Cherish this while it lasts. This is an unbelievable run of performance. The stuff of legends. This is maximalist T20 batting, being conceptualized and executed to perfection. — Himanish Ganjoo (@hganjoo_153) May 12, 2023

103 - @surya_14kumar notched an @IPL career-best 103 runs against Gujarat Titans tonight, becoming just the fifth @mipaltan player to notch a 100 in the tournament; he's also the first MI player to score 75+ runs in consecutive innings in the same IPL season. Stellar.

SKY, my gawd! He played those shots umpteen times but still crazy to see him bat like that. — Anish Anand (@testbowler) May 12, 2023

Highest individual score for Suryakumar Yadav. What a glorious, glorious century!

What an innings. T20 genius.#MIvGT — Prajakta (@18prajakta) May 12, 2023

He sees line, length and pace and calculates the most optimum shot possible for that ball. The AI finally gets an IPL 100! Take a bow, SKY. — Manya (@CSKian716) May 12, 2023

Suryakumar Yadav in the last 7 innings in IPL 2023:



- 57(26)

- 23(12)

- 55(29)

- 66(31)

- 26(22)

- 83(35)

- 103*(49)



A Great in T20 format.

SKY today:



First 18 balls - 23 runs

Next 31 balls - 80 runs



SKY today:

First 18 balls - 23 runs
Next 31 balls - 80 runs

Brings his maiden IPL century. He's already made 3 T20I centuries for India! #SKY #MIvGT

SKY is the limit 👑♥️



The dugout applauds yet another half century for Suryakumar Yadav in #IPL2023 👏

Congratulations IPL, you finally have a Suryakumar Yadav century.

Take a bow, @surya_14kumar bhau!



Kay Sangu Tula, Manla Bhau!



Take a bow, @surya_14kumar bhau!

Kay Sangu Tula, Manla Bhau!

Maiden IPL ton for Suryakumar Yadav! 👏

Such a creative batter this SKY. If cricketing intuition says one thing, he does the opposite. Most batters decide their shots based on the ball bowled. That seems secondary to him because he can hit the same ball to 4 different parts of the field. Extraordinary. — Siddhartha Vaidyanathan (@sidvee) May 12, 2023

Suryaaaa… Surya! 💯 once again #SKY is the limit. What a delight to see him bat and score runs #MIvGT @mipaltan 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 @surya_14kumar — Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) May 12, 2023

Suryakumar Yadav’s 4 T20 centuries:



117 (55), SR 212.72 vs Eng

111* (51), SR 217.64 vs NZ

112* (51), SR 219.40 vs SL

103* (49), SR 210.20 vs GT



All 4 100s at SR of 200+



Only Gayle (13) has more 100s at 200+ SR; McCullum and Rossow also 4 #MIvGT #SKY pic.twitter.com/z4dB5YiZwf — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) May 12, 2023