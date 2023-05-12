Suryakumar Yadav is limitless. That has already been established. The fact that he already has three centuries in T20I cricket is indicative of that. But along with some classic Suryakumar-esque hitting came a milestone that eluded him for long: on Friday in Mumbai, he brought up his first century in the Indian Premier League.

Striking at an explosive 210.20, the No 1 T20I batter in the world looked in incredible touch as he unleashed a wide range of shot in his unbeaten 103* off 49. As a result, Mumbai Indians finished with 218/5 against Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium.

Although the Mumbai batter found himself struggling in the initial few games, he has returned rather strongly with scores 103*, 83, 26, 66, 55, 23, 57 in the last seven innings.

Surya over the years in IPL

YEAR MAT RUNS HS SR 100 50
Career 135 3123 103* 142.99 1 20
2023 12 479 103* 190.84 1 4
2022 8 303 68* 145.67 0 3
2021 14 317 82 143.43 0 2
2020 16 480 79* 145.01 0 4
2019 16 424 71* 130.86 0 2
2018 14 512 72 133.33 0 4
2017 10 105 31 119.31 0 0
2016 15 182 60 127.27 0 1
2015 13 157 46* 138.93 0 0
2014 16 164 34 140.17 0 0
2012 1 0 0 0.00 0 0
via iplt20

“The way he played was unbelievable. It was pretty hard as a bowler, that’s how he plays in this format,” Rashid Khan, who picked up four wickets amid all this carnage, said in the mid-innings interview.

Commentators on air also in awe of the carnage they witnessed. “As good a T20 innings I have ever seen,” Aaron Finch said on Star Sports.

“The best shot was the one he played over third man for a six,” Mithali Raj added.

“I think it’s a privilege to be here,” Kevin Pietersen chimed in.

It was just one of those nights as SKY lit up the Wankhede Stadium.

Here’s a look at more reactions on the Suryakumar Kumar century: