Suryakumar Yadav is limitless. That has already been established. The fact that he already has three centuries in T20I cricket is indicative of that. But along with some classic Suryakumar-esque hitting came a milestone that eluded him for long: on Friday in Mumbai, he brought up his first century in the Indian Premier League.
Striking at an explosive 210.20, the No 1 T20I batter in the world looked in incredible touch as he unleashed a wide range of shot in his unbeaten 103* off 49. As a result, Mumbai Indians finished with 218/5 against Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium.
Although the Mumbai batter found himself struggling in the initial few games, he has returned rather strongly with scores 103*, 83, 26, 66, 55, 23, 57 in the last seven innings.
Surya over the years in IPL
|YEAR
|MAT
|RUNS
|HS
|SR
|100
|50
|Career
|135
|3123
|103*
|142.99
|1
|20
|2023
|12
|479
|103*
|190.84
|1
|4
|2022
|8
|303
|68*
|145.67
|0
|3
|2021
|14
|317
|82
|143.43
|0
|2
|2020
|16
|480
|79*
|145.01
|0
|4
|2019
|16
|424
|71*
|130.86
|0
|2
|2018
|14
|512
|72
|133.33
|0
|4
|2017
|10
|105
|31
|119.31
|0
|0
|2016
|15
|182
|60
|127.27
|0
|1
|2015
|13
|157
|46*
|138.93
|0
|0
|2014
|16
|164
|34
|140.17
|0
|0
|2012
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|0
|0
“The way he played was unbelievable. It was pretty hard as a bowler, that’s how he plays in this format,” Rashid Khan, who picked up four wickets amid all this carnage, said in the mid-innings interview.
Commentators on air also in awe of the carnage they witnessed. “As good a T20 innings I have ever seen,” Aaron Finch said on Star Sports.
“The best shot was the one he played over third man for a six,” Mithali Raj added.
“I think it’s a privilege to be here,” Kevin Pietersen chimed in.
It was just one of those nights as SKY lit up the Wankhede Stadium.
Here’s a look at more reactions on the Suryakumar Kumar century: