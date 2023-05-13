Punjab Kings batter Prabhsimran Singh smashed the fifth century of the ongoing Indian Premier League season, playing a fighting knock in his side’s match against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday.
Asked to bat first, Punjab were in trouble early in the innings after they lost three wickets within the powerplay. But Prabhsimran saw off that tricky phase, steadied the ship and exploded in the back-end of the knock. His knock of 103 off 65 balls was laced with 10 fours and six sixes on a pitch that wasn’t otherwise too easy to bat on.
The fact that the second highest score of Punjab’s batting effort was 20 goes to show the brilliance of the opener’s effort. He scored 27 runs off the first 30 balls he faced, he then went to score 76 runs off the next 35 balls. Punjab finished with 167/7 in their 20 overs.
This was the first century by a Kings batter in the IPL since September 2022 when Mayank Agarwal scored a ton in Sharjah.
The knock meant that there have been centuries on back-to-back days in the IPL, with Suryakumar Yadav’s blistering knock on Friday night as the Mumbai Indians beat the Gujarat Titans.
Centuries so far in IPL 2023
|Batter
|Score
|Balls faced
|4s
|6s
|SR
|For
|Against
|Brook
|100
|55
|12
|3
|181.81
|Sunrisers
|v KKR
|Eden Gardens
|14 Apr 2023
|V Iyer
|104
|51
|6
|9
|203.92
|KKR
|v Mumbai
|Wankhede
|16 Apr 2023
|Jaiswal
|124
|62
|16
|8
|200.00
|Royals
|v Mumbai
|Wankhede
|30 Apr 2023
|Suryakumar
|103
|49
|11
|6
|210.20
|Mumbai
|v Titans
|Wankhede
|12 May 2023
|Prabhsimran
|103
|65
|10
|6
|158.46
|Punjab
|v DC
|Delhi
|13 May 2023
Here are some reactions to the knock: