Punjab Kings batter Prabhsimran Singh smashed the fifth century of the ongoing Indian Premier League season, playing a fighting knock in his side’s match against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday.

Asked to bat first, Punjab were in trouble early in the innings after they lost three wickets within the powerplay. But Prabhsimran saw off that tricky phase, steadied the ship and exploded in the back-end of the knock. His knock of 103 off 65 balls was laced with 10 fours and six sixes on a pitch that wasn’t otherwise too easy to bat on.

The fact that the second highest score of Punjab’s batting effort was 20 goes to show the brilliance of the opener’s effort. He scored 27 runs off the first 30 balls he faced, he then went to score 76 runs off the next 35 balls. Punjab finished with 167/7 in their 20 overs.

This was the first century by a Kings batter in the IPL since September 2022 when Mayank Agarwal scored a ton in Sharjah.

The knock meant that there have been centuries on back-to-back days in the IPL, with Suryakumar Yadav’s blistering knock on Friday night as the Mumbai Indians beat the Gujarat Titans.

Centuries so far in IPL 2023 Batter Score Balls faced 4s 6s SR For Against Brook 100 55 12 3 181.81 Sunrisers v KKR Eden Gardens 14 Apr 2023 V Iyer 104 51 6 9 203.92 KKR v Mumbai Wankhede 16 Apr 2023 Jaiswal 124 62 16 8 200.00 Royals v Mumbai Wankhede 30 Apr 2023 Suryakumar 103 49 11 6 210.20 Mumbai v Titans Wankhede 12 May 2023 Prabhsimran 103 65 10 6 158.46 Punjab v DC Delhi 13 May 2023

Here are some reactions to the knock:

Stunning innings on a tricky pitch. Bat speed to admire. @IPL Zindabad. What a platform for youngsters to showcase their talent. @prabhsimran01 @PunjabKingsIPL #IPL2023 🙏 pic.twitter.com/iv80EEJ3gv — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) May 13, 2023

Prabhsimran singh has been massively impressive this season 👏 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 13, 2023

Outstanding hundred this by Prabhsimran. And he has played so well on a difficult pitch. Has scored 16 out of 20 boundaries scored by Punjab. And he's accelerated brilliantly here after being 27 off 31 at the 10th over mark. — Gurkirat Singh Gill (@gurkiratsgill) May 13, 2023

Venkatesh Iyer 104

Yashasvi Jaiswal 124

Suryakumar Yadav 103*

Prabhsimran Singh 103



Only the second time 4 different Indian players have scored centuries in an IPL season.



First was 2019 - Samson, Rahul, Kohli, Rahane #PBKSvDC pic.twitter.com/gquJhoHlqo — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) May 13, 2023

62% - Prabshimran Singh scored 62% oh his team's runs against Delhi Capitals today, only Shikhar Dhawan (69%) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (65%) have a higher such percentage in @IPL game this season. Contribution.#DCvPBKS #TATAIPL #IPL2023 — OptaJeev (@OptaJeev) May 13, 2023

We have seen Prabhsimran Singh do well in fc cricket.



But he needed that one defining innings in the IPL. Today he has done that on the big stage.



He has the talent to play for India somewhere in the future. Or feels that way. — Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) May 13, 2023