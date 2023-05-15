Gujarat Titans became the first team to qualify for the playoffs in the 2023 edition of Indian Premier League as they outplayed Sunrisers Hyderabad by 34 runs in Ahmedabad on Monday.

The defending champions assured themselves of a place in the top two as well.

Asked to bat first, GT posted 188/9 in their 20 overs, riding on a century by Shubman Gill. It was Gill’s first IPL ton as well as the first by a GT batter in their brief history at the tournament.

In response, SRH struggled from the word go in the run-chase, with Mohammed Shami running through their top order in the powerplay with a three-for. Shami and Mohit Sharma picked up four wickets each.

SRH could only manage 154/9 in their innings, with Heinrich Klaasen top-scoring with 64 off 44 balls. He has been a bright spot in an otherwise underwhelming batting campaign.

Earlier, Gill, who smashed 101 off 58 balls, put on a 147-run stand with Sai Sudarshan, who made 47, to guide table-toppers Gujarat to 188-9 in Ahmedabad.

Gujarat lost Wriddhiman Saha, for a duck, on the third ball of the match but Gill hit Fazalhaq Farooqi for four straight boundaries to set the pace.

Gill, who jumped to second in the batting charts with 576 runs behind Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis (631), smashed 13 fours and a six and Sudarshan was also solid in his 36-ball stay.

Hyderabad hit back with wickets and despite Gill’s century in 56 balls, Gujarat managed just 34 runs in the last five overs and lost seven wickets.

Bowlers did well to check Gujarat’s total, which looked like going over 200,

Hyderabad were never in the chase after they fell to 12-3 with Shami taking two and further slipped to 59-7.

South Africa’s Heinrich Klaasen then smashed 64 and put on 68 runs with Kumar, who made 27, but the stand only reduced their margin of defeat.

GT maintained their place in the top of the table and the result also officially eliminated SRH from playoff contention, joining DC in being knocked out of the tournament early.

TEAM P W L NR NRR PTS GT (Q) 13 9 4 0 0.835 18 CSK 13 7 5 1 0.381 15 MI 12 7 5 0 -0.117 14 LSG 12 6 5 1 0.309 13 RCB 12 6 6 0 0.166 12 RR 13 6 7 0 0.140 12 KKR 13 6 7 0 -0.256 12 PBKS 12 6 6 0 -0.268 12 SRH 12 4 8 0 -0.575 8 DC 12 4 8 0 -0.686 8

