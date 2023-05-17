Sudirman Cup Finals 2023, Group C, India vs Australia live: Score updates, reactions and more
Follow updates from the Group C tie between India and Australia.
Live updates
IND vs AUS, K Sai Pratheek /Tanisha Crasto vs Kenneth Zhe Hooi Choo / Gronya Somerville: The mixed doubles pairing from Australia is known for their gritty performances in team events. Gronya has been around for a while and is a solid doubles player. Sai / Tanisha are ranked lower because they are a new pairing, but should be favourites still you’d imagine.
Here’s the lineup for IND-AUS:
IND vs AUS: Here’s how the group stands before the final matches. Chinese Taipei and Malaysia are in action on Court 1 for the important tie to decide toppers.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Indian badminton from the Sudirman Cup Finals.
It has been a less than ideal week for Indian badminton in Suzhou. On the one-year anniversary of the Thomas Cup win, this has come as a reality check of sorts. From the two matches against Chinese Taipei and Malaysia, India managed just one win out of 10, coming from the pair of Treesa-Gayatri against the former.
Today, India and Australia take on each other with nothing left but points and position in the group to play for.
Indian squad for Sudirman Cup Finals:
Men’s singles: HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth (Reserve: Lakshya Sen)
Women’s singles: PV Sindhu, Anupama Upadhyaya (Reserve: Aakarshi Kashyap)
Men’s doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty, MR Arjun/Dhruv Kapila
Women’s doubles: Gayatri Gopichand/Treesa Jolly, Ashwini Ponnappa/Tanisha Crasto
Mixed doubles: Tanisha Crasto/Sai Pratheek
